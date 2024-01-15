Juice WRLD’s girlfriend has been heavily criticized after she appeared to post a sex tape with the late rapper on her OnlyFans.

In a screenshot of her OnlyFans account that surfaced over the weekend, Ally Lotti is selling the video and a number of pictures for $29.99, and confirmed that it is Juice in the clip.

In the caption, Lotti writes: “Fucked by my famous ex. Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD. IDGAF anymore. I’ll leak it myself. It’s a long time since I have been fucked rough with some big black cock like this.

“I am so mad that I am adding every nude I ever sent him. I know you will at least enjoy it. I can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore.”

The reaction to the post was overwhelmingly negative, with Lotti being criticized for exploiting the rapper’s death.

One person wrote on X: “My message to Juice Wrld’s Ex: ‘PERISH!’” while another said: “N-gga Juice wrld been resting in peace for years just for his sex tape to get leaked by some evil hoe.”

Another aggrieved fan commented: “Juice Wrld didn’t deserve this i knew she was a clout chaser ever since she went after smokepurp.”

This isn’t the first time that Ally Lotti has come under fire for her actions involving Juice WRLD.

Last summer, she faced backlash after attempting to sell some of the rapper’s personal belongings online.

“Well I’m not trying to sell so I don’t have a price in mind,” she wrote in a message to a potential buyer. “I got you on like a package deal or something but like [I] said this stuff is pretty priceless to me and is only going to be worth more money in the future.

“I would like to be [walking] away with like 30k honestly you know. So what’s your budget? We can figure out what we can do.”

After confirming the legitimacy of the items with Lotti, Juice WRLD fan pages put up pieces that belonged to the late rapper for sale, with one listing marked at $40,000.

The items included clothing and accessories including a Louis Vuitton bag.

Lotti was also accused of manipulating Juice before his tragic death in 2019, which was ruled an accidental overdose.