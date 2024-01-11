Hop on the micro mobility trend in 2024 by saving $775 on Juiced’s CrossCurrent X e-bike. It’s down to one of the best prices ever to join this ongoing launch discount on the new EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra at $4,999, as well as this 2-tool Greenworks bundle at $500 – all of which joins today’s other best new Green Deals.

Save $775 on Juiced’s CrossCurrent X e-bike

Juiced Bikes has launched a New Year’s sale on its CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike for $1,424 shipped. Down from its usual $2,199 price tag, most of the 2023 sales saw this model drop to $1,599, with some falling to $1,499 and one going $100 further. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $775 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – only $25 above the all-time low from September. You can learn more about the CrossCurrent X in our launch coverage.

This commuter e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra sees launch discount

The new EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra just launched after yesterday’s reveal at CES 2024. We already talked about how it’s more than just a great Powerwall on wheels, but also how the power station is ready to take off-grid in our review. Now, it’s time for the savings. Some launch deals are making the premium solution more affordable, as the Delta Pro Ultra hits $4,999 after you’ve applied code UFDPU800. That’s $800 off the usual $5,799 price tag and the first chance to save. You can also save on bundles with solar panels and the companion smart home panel for connecting to your house’s power grid.

Here’s a rundown of the specs:

7.2-21.6kW output

6kWh-90kWh capacity

5.6kW-16.8kW solar input

Auto-switchover, prolonged backup, and energy bill savings with EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2

Save on Greenworks’ 80V snow blower and leaf blower

Best Buy is offering a winter combo for Greenworks’ 80V 20-inch Snow Blower and 730 CFM Handheld Blower for $499.99 shipped. Down from its regular $1,200 price tag, we saw it at $500 off in its first discount back in October, and today’s deal comes in as an even greater $700 markdown, marking a new all-time low. You won’t find this combination of devices elsewhere – not even on the manufacturer’s website, and if you were to purchase the same tools there it would cost you around $700, meaning you’re getting these combined items for $200 less.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, the snow blower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet. It should be noted that this device does possess an auger-assist system for dealing with heavy snow and ice, though it works best with fresh snow and tends to struggle if you allow snow to pack down too tightly. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design. With a 2.0 Ah battery it is able to run up to 30 minutes on a single charge, so receiving this device with two 4.0 Ah battery greatly increases that time frame.

