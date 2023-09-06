Juicy J‘s planned straightjacket look for his recent Good Morning America appearance was promptly canned by the show’s powers that be.

The Three 6 Mafia rapper was visiting the show to promote his new book Chronicles of the Juice Man on Tuesday (September 5).

According to TMZ, he wanted to rock the look along with a Hannibal Lector mask in an effort to continue making a statement about the country’s mental health crisis – but someone at the show or the network labeled his outfit a no-go and forced him to change.

In a statement to the outlet, the Memphis native said the look was “intended to let people know they don’t have to do anything crazy to seek help.” He’s urging whoever is suffering with issues to use the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline whenever they feel they need.

Juicy J has been adamant about mental health for some time, with his last project even being titled Mental Trillness. The 18-track mixtape was released in March and featured Finesse2Tymes, the late Gangsta Boo and more.

In other news, last month, Juicy J made a case that Three 6 Mafia are the greatest group of all time, and raised an interesting point when discussing the trio’s impact.

The Memphis rap legend took to Twitter and noted that the Memphis group have remained one of the most sampled groups in history, demonstrating their timelessness as a collective.

“Peace & love to Three6Mafia great to witness our Music still going strong like it never lef , people across the world sampling & remaking the songs we are grateful thank you All #greatestgroupofalltime,” he wrote.

Juicy J brings up a good point as Three 6 Mafia helped pioneer the triplet flow that Migos later made popular, while also influencing some of the biggest producers today, most notably Metro Boomin.

“When I came up, one of my favorite groups and producers was Three 6 Mafia,” the Heroes & Villains hitmaker told GQ in 2018. “Back then, their beats were some of the most advanced. It had the bass. It was dark, the drum lines would switch up.

“Stuff like that just always inspired me. I guess that’s why a lot of the music I make, it sounds dark. You would think that’s the type of person I am, but it’s not. You would think I’m mad or depressed all the time, but that’s not the case at all.”

The group have also been sampled numerous times over the years, most recently on Offset and Cardi B’s new single “Jealousy,” which borrows from Three 6’s “Jealous Ass Bitch.”