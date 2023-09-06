Juicy J has taken a trip down memory lane and told a story about how Will Smith took on a condescending attitude after Three 6 Mafia won their first Oscar in 2006.

The Memphis rap veteran made an appearance on Allison Interviews on Tuesday (September 5), where he discussed the backstory of the ordeal with the legendary rapper-actor in detail.

“[Will Smith] ran up, he was like, ‘Man, I’m just mad ‘cause y’all got one before me,’” Juicy J said. “It could’ve been a joke, but I don’t know him. First of all, when I seen him, I was like, ‘I grew up listening to your music, man. It’s an honor to meet you.’ And he shook my hand, but he was like, ‘Man, what the hell? Y’all got one before me?’”

He continued: “And like I said, he could have been joking. He’s a comedian too. But I didn’t take it like that because I’m thinking people are gonna be like, ‘Congratulations.’ But he didn’t say that.”

Three 6 Mafia took home a golden statue for Best Original Song for Hustle & Flow‘s “Its Hard Out Here For A Pimp.”

Will did eventually win an Oscar in 2022 for his role in the 2021 film King Richard, but his special night was overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock.

The incident occurred while Chris Rock made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia. Will walked on stage and slapped the comedian across his face before going back to his seat and telling Rock to keep Jada’s name out his “muthafucking mouth.”

Meanwhile, the “Bandz a Make Her Dance” hitmaker recently made the case of Three 6 Mafia being the greatest group of all time.

Juicy J said Three 6 Mafia have remained one of the most sampled groups in history, demonstrating their timelessness as a collective.

“Peace & love to Three6Mafia great to witness our Music still going strong like it never lef , people across the world sampling & remaking the songs we are grateful thank you All #greatestgroupofalltime,” he wrote on Twitter in August.

Juicy J brings up a good point as Three 6 Mafia helped pioneer the triplet flow that Migos later made popular, while also influencing some of the biggest producers today, most notably Metro Boomin.

“When I came up, one of my favorite groups and producers was Three 6 Mafia,” the Heroes & Villains hitmaker told GQ in 2018. “Back then, their beats were some of the most advanced. It had the bass. It was dark, the drum lines would switch up.

“Stuff like that just always inspired me. I guess that’s why a lot of the music I make, it sounds dark. You would think that’s the type of person I am, but it’s not. You would think I’m mad or depressed all the time, but that’s not the case at all.”

The group have also been sampled numerous times over the years, most recently on Offset and Cardi B’s new single “Jealousy,” which borrows from Three 6’s “Jealous Ass Bitch.”