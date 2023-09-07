Juicy J has opened up Gangsta Boo’s death, revealing he has a nagging regret about the tragic situation.

During an interview with Sway in the Morning, the Three 6 Mafia member revealed he had caught up with his former groupmate months shortly before her sudden passing and they had shared a heart-to-heart conversation.

Juicy said Boo’s drug use was impossible to ignore that day and he was deeply concerned about her wellbeing. When they said their goodbyes, something inside him told him that would be the last time they would see each other.

“Man, shit tore me up,” Juicy said when asked about Boo’s death. “I got a text that morning from [La] Chat, it was just like, ‘Boo dead.’ It stuck in my head.

“Last time I saw Gangsta Boo was a couple of months before she passed. We talked about a lot of different things — we talked about life and her mom passing. We hugged and talked about old times.”

He continued: “I noticed something about her at the time. She was doing coke at that time and she was very, very high. I can tell when you have that coke face and she was just sniffing and stuff like that.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, man, this is real shit — it’s scary, but it’s real shit. When she walked off, something was telling me like, ‘She gon’ die.’”

“I don’t know where that came from, but I was just looking at her like — ’cause I knew she’d been doing it for a long time so I was like, ‘Damn, man. You still doing cocaine?’” he added.

“And I wanted to say something to her, to talk to her about it. Back in the day, I would pull her to the side like, ‘Boo, put that shit up. We got work to do.’

“But I hadn’t seen Boo in a long time and so, you know, she a grown woman so I wasn’t trying to be all up in her business … I wish I could’ve said something. I’m like, ‘Fuck.’”

When asked what we would’ve told Boo in that moment, Juicy said: “I would’ve just pulled her to the side and gave her my number and be like, ‘Look, if you need some help, you need somebody to talk to. I see you still doing the coke, let’s talk about it, let’s try to get you some help.’

“Back in the day, I remember going over to Lord Infamous’ house and picking him up. I would try to take them to rehab — and I was fucking drunk on alcohol doing this shit! Drunk as a muthafucka.

“But I would still be like, ‘Nah, we gotta get off this coke, we gotta stop doing this shit. It’s fucking the group up, it’s breaking shit up.’

“I’m trying to keep everybody together and hold everybody down, but n-ggas was wild, man. Three 6 Mafia was a wild-ass group.”

Gangsta Boo (real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) died on January 1, 2023 at the age of 43. She was discovered unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled an accidental overdose per an autopsy report that was released months later. The report revealed she had overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol).

Despite being close collaborators, neither Juicy J nor his Three 6 Mafia cohort DJ Paul attended Boo’s funeral — although a video tribute from the former was unfortunately cut due to technical difficulties.

“Rest in peace to the Queen of Memphis, Lola Mitchell a.k.a Gangsta Boo,” Juicy said in his subdued video. “Prayers go out to the family, friends, the fans. We lost a great one, man. I’m kinda short for words. It was hard for me to make this video. I miss Gangsta Boo’s smile. Gangsta Boo and I had a conversation two months ago.”

He continued: “We did a show together and we had a great conversation. We talked about old times. We talked about family, friends, music. Rest in peace, man, we lost the Queen of Memphis. She won’t be forgotten. Gonna keep her name out here. Gonna keep the music alive. Prayers up.”

A posthumous Gangsta Boo album is reportedly in the works and is expected to feature collaborations with Latto, Run The Jewels, La Chat, Skepta, Crunchy Black and others.