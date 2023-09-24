The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 release date and time have been revealed. After Gojo vs. Sukuna ended with Gojo emerging victorious, Chapter 236 began a new arc. However, it also saw Gojo admit that Sukuna didn’t give it all he had, something which all the readers suspected while reading Chapter 235. It will be interesting to see what Akutami has in store for us in the next installment.

Here’s when the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 release date is expected to be on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 release time in the US based on past release patterns is:

Meanwhile, it should arrive in Japan on Monday, October 2 at 12 am JST.

Where to read the JJK manga

Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 digitally on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, Shonen Jump+ app, and MangaPlus App.

The entire Manga is available to read on apps like Shonen Jump. To subscribe, you could pay $2.99 a month and even get a 7-day free trial before the charges become applicable. The app will enable you to read several other Manga titles including One Punch Man, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia along with JJK.

After Chapter 236 shows the death of the extremely important character, Gojo, at the hands of Mahoraga, it will be interesting to see how Akutami moves forward with the narrative.

This demise comes as a major gut punch to the readers who just saw Gojo win rather convincingly against Sukuna. Whether Gojo could be brought back in later chapters remains to be seen. But his incoming death could be the reason why he got to win so easily against Sukuna.

