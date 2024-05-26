Thehas been revealed. The manga showcases Jujutsu Sorcerers with various abilities training to take down powerful curses that take form due to the negative cursed energy that humans leave out. In the present day, the battle against the strongest curse, Sukuna, continues. So, here’s the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 release date and where-to-read info.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 release date is expected to be Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 release time in the United States based on past release patterns is:

8 AM PT

10 AM CT

11 AM ET

Meanwhile, it should arrive in Japan on Monday, June 10 at 12 AM JST.

Where to read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 digitally on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app.

You could also get free read-throughs of chapters 260 and 261 on Shonen Jump besides 262. If you wish to read other chapters from the manga, then you can subscribe to Shonen Jump for $2.99/month, and get a free trial of seven days. The subscription would further give you access to 15000+ other manga chapters from One Piece, One-Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and more.

As per the previous chapter, Yuji plans to crush the heart of Sukuna, while the tease for Gojo’s return turns out to be a misdirect. Sukuna initially doesn’t believe his eyes upon seeing Gojo but realizes that Yuta is using Gojo’s body with Kenjaku’s technique. It comes at the risk of Yuta’s own life.

After a couple of flashbacks, the chapter ends with Sukuna and Yuta-Gojo activating Domain Expansion simultaneously. Now, their battle will continue in Chapter 262.

After a couple of flashbacks, the chapter ends with Sukuna and Yuta-Gojo activating Domain Expansion simultaneously. Now, their battle will continue in Chapter 262.