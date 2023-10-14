There may be buzz of an, as yet unspecified, Seinfeld reboot but one of its leading lights either knows as little as the rest of us – or is a very good actress.

Last week saw Jerry Seinfield, co-creator and star of the record-breaking sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998 on NBC – 180 episodes over nine seasons – hint that he and co-creator Larry David had been thinking about tidying up the show’s ending in some way.

Seinfeld told the crowd at his stand-up show last weekend: “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Seinfeld’s ex-girlfriend Elaine in the show, was asked about the rumours during her press for her new film Tuesday, but professed all ignorance about any upcoming project in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

The series finale was watched by 76million viewers in the US when it aired in 1998. The episode saw Seinfeld and his friends, Elaine, George (Jason Alexander) and Cosmo (Michael Richards) go on trial in Massachusetts for wisecracking at a stranger’s mugging, where they are found guilty of criminal indifference.

Louis-Dreyfus has been the busiest of the actors in the intervening years with roles on TV including the multi-award-winning Veep (2012-19) and well-received film work including Enough Said (2013) and You Hurt My Feelings earlier this year.

Tuesday premiered at the London film festival this week, and has already garnered some awards season chat for her performance as a single mother in denial about the terminal illness of her teenage daughter, played by Lola Petticrew.