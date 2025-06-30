Sheng Ding, President of SAVOYE, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julien Calloud as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2025.

This strategic appointment marks a new chapter for SAVOYE, a French company specializing in intralogistics solutions and supply chain software. With a strong technological foundation, recognized expertise, and a robust network of distributor-integrators, SAVOYE supports clients both in France and internationally.

In his new role, Julien Calloud will oversee the strategic and operational management of the company. His mission is to coordinate all departments and further strengthen SAVOYE’s momentum in innovation and sustainable growth.

A dual French-German graduate of the European Institute of Advanced Business Studies in Strasbourg, Julien Calloud brings over 20 years of industrial experience, including eight years in the intralogistics sector. He began his career in 2005 at Daimler Buses, where he held several key positions: Supply Chain Manager, Head of Training and Documentation, After-Sales Director, and Sales Director. In 2017, he joined Jungheinrich France as Managing Director Sales and was appointed President of the French subsidiary in 2019, contributing to the company’s sustained growth and market consolidation.

Julien Calloud commented: “I am thrilled to join the SAVOYE team and to contribute to an ambitious company project focused on innovation and sustainable growth. SAVOYE’s expertise is widely recognized across the industry and is deeply rooted in its history, its people, and its strong identity. I look forward to shaping this exciting new chapter together.”

He succeeds Rico Back, who has served as interim CEO since July 2024 with the assistance of Christian Herrlich from SKR consulting firm. Sheng Ding extends his sincere thanks to Mr Back and Mr Herrlich for their dedication and leadership during this transition period.

Julien Calloud will be supported by an experienced Executive Committee, composed of:

Marc Duray, Chief Information Systems Officer

Frédéric Fragne, Customer Lifecycle services Director

Massimiliano Fochetti, Chief Sales Officer

Anthony Gautheron, Chief Technology Officer

Rémi Jiguet, Chief Operating Officer

Sébastien Jollivet, Human Resources Director

Ottavio Rivelli, Chief Digital Officer

and Jean-François Sturmel, Chief Financial Officer

Sheng Ding, President of SAVOYE concluded: “Julien Calloud’s appointment is fully aligned with our long-term development strategy. His expertise, leadership, and deep understanding of the sector will be invaluable assets as we guide SAVOYE through its next phase of growth.”