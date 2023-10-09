Jacksonville, FL –

Julio Foolio has provided an update on his health after reportedly being shot in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

According to WTLV-TV, Foolio (born Charles Jones) was shot early Saturday (October 7). Sources say his black Dodge Challenger was riddled with bullets and he was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were said to be “severe.”

The rapper reportedly isn’t cooperating with law enforcement regarding the shooting. However, a gruesome photo of what appears to be Julio Foolio’s foot with a bloody hole in the middle arch has since gone viral online.

Julio’s family initially addressed the shooting on his Instagram Story, writing: “Keep Foolio, my son, in y’all prayers he was shot last night in his hating city.”

They later followed up with a positive update on his condition, sharing a photo of the rapper in hospital along with the caption: “Yall know he good,”

Find all the posts below.

Photo of Foolio’s foot is going viral on social media after being shot last night. 😢 https://t.co/ghmJUAb9Depic.twitter.com/B6MPhVGCFX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 8, 2023

This is far far from the first time that Julio Foolio has been shot as he was the victim of gun violence back in 2021 when he claimed he dodged 100 shots by the grace of God.

“On treyd I got right in slides emptyed my whole clip u boys goofies I’m not dead so stop fakin for the internet,” Foolio defiantly bragged on social media at the time.

“I shot back in self-defense,” he added. “My gun is registered. If I did something illegal, the police would put me in jail. A n-gga did miss 100 shoots though. They must have thought I was lackin’ for sure.”

He was also shot in 2020 when traveling around Houston and the near-fatal exchange was turned into lyrics by his rival Yungeen Ace as part of his Vanessa Carlton-sampling “Who I Smoke.”

Foolio also recently made headlines when YK Osiris sniped at him for claiming that the Def Jam rapper gave him the drop on NBA YoungBoy‘s location when they were feuding in 2019.

Osiris took to his Instagram Story last month to clear up the story about giving up YoungBoy’s location, which he denied doing, in an effort to stay out of the Baton Rouge rapper’s cross-hairs.

“Shit so lame bro, I gotta get on here and defend myself every frickin time I be chilling drinking my margarita and a n-gga wanna come up here and cap and get clickbait,” he said. “Leave me the fuck out of that. You know damn well I got nothing to do with that.

“Stand on your own. I’m not with none of that bro. That ain’t even no real n-gga shit. Why the hell you talking like that on the internet? What you smoking, dope? Get me out that situation bro. I don’t beef with n-ggas. I don’t involve myself with that shit, n-gga.”