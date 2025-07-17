The culmination of years of international negotiations and training, Apollo and Soyuz linked up in space in July 1975. When the hatches opened, their respective commanders, Thomas Stafford and Aleksey Leonov, shook hands. Credit: NASA

US and Soviet spacecraft successfully docked in space in 1975.

American and Soviet astronauts met and conducted joint experiments.

The mission demonstrated the feasibility of international space rescues.

This mission paved the way for future international space collaborations.

After years of planning, training, and international negotiation, the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project mission culminated in 1975 when spacecraft from the U.S. and the Soviet Union docked in space. On July 17, the Apollo and Soyuz capsules locked together, utilizing an “androgynous” system of petal-shaped plates, and their commanders, Thomas Stafford and Aleksey Leonov, shook hands. Two days of joint tech and science experiments followed. The mission set high goals for cooperation on future projects, including the ability to perform international space rescues and the future Space Shuttle-Mir docking.