



Summer nights offer lots of interesting sights this month. Mercury and Mars are on show in the evening twilight. Both Uranus and Neptune stand near brighter beacons: Neptune and Saturn are two Moon-widths apart all month, while the morning sky hosts Venus and Uranus together in Taurus. Saturn also shows off two Titan shadow transits,Continue reading “July 2025: What’s in the sky this month? Venus tracks through Taurus, more Titan transits at Saturn, and Jupiter reappears”

