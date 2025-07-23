The Chandra X-ray telescope, seen here in an artist’s rendition, has continued to return observations in the 26 yeras since its launch. Credit: NASA/James Vaughan

On July 23, 1999, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory launched aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia; it would see first light a few weeks later, on Aug. 26. With resolution eight times greater than any previous scope, Chandra is the most powerful X-ray telescope ever built. The observatory is intended to help scientists understand the universe’s evolution through detections of X-ray emissions. Initially expected to last only three to five years, Chandra has made nearly 25,000 X-ray observations in the 26 years since its launch. Tthe observations have contributed to better understanding of neutron stars, black holes, dark matter, and more. In March of 2024, NASA announced plans to decommission the observatory, but later offered a reprieve. Today, pending decisions about NASA’s budget have Chandra in limbo again.