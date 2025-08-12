July 2025 was Earth’s third-warmest July in analyses of global weather data going back to 1850, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, reported August 12. NASA and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service also rated July 2025 as the third-warmest July on record, behind only 2024 and 2023. Data from the Japan Meteorological Agency and Berkeley Earth were not available at the time of this writing.

Figure 1. Departure of temperature from average for July 2025, the world’s third-warmest July since record-keeping began in 1850. Nearly 6% of the Earth’s surface had record-warm conditions. (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI)

Global land areas had their 7th-warmest July on record in 2025, and global oceans had their 3rd-warmest July, according to NOAA. July was the 4th-warmest on record for Asia, tied for the 4th-warmest in Europe, and ranked 8th-warmest in Africa and 9th-warmest in the Caribbean region.

According to NOAA, the year-to-date period (January-July) has been the second-warmest on record for the globe, only 0.10 degrees Celsius (0.18°F) cooler than 2024. Based on statistical patterns drawn from prior monthly and annual data, NOAA is now giving this year a less-than-1% chance of winding up as the warmest year on record, but a greater-than-99% chance of being among the top-five warmest years.

2025 has seen the second warmest first half of the year on record after 2024 – and is on track to be the second or third warmest year since records began in 1850. My latest State of the Climate report over at Carbon Brief: www.carbonbrief.org/… — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath.bsky.social) 2025-07-29T23:23:47.000Z

19th-warmest July for the contiguous U.S.

During July, the average temperature in the contiguous U.S. was the 19th-warmest in national data going back to 1895. This is the 11th July in a row that came in warmer than the 20th-century average. It was the hottest July on record for Virginia and West Virginia, and it placed among the ten hottest on record for 20 of the 48 contiguous states, mostly across the South and East. The year-to-date is the 11th-warmest for the contiguous U.S. across 131 years of recordkeeping.

In terms of storminess, the month’s hallmark was the multiple local and regional episodes of destructive flash flooding, from New Mexico to New York. Foremost among those was the catastrophic flooding in central Texas in early July that took at least 138 lives, making it the nation’s deadliest flash flood event in 49 years. The month ranked as the 49th wettest July on record, and it placed among the top-ten wettest Julys in four states: Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, and Virginia. The states of Alabama, Maine, New Hampshire, and Utah had top-ten-driest Julys. The year-to-date is the 88th-wettest for the contiguous U.S. across 131 years of recordkeeping.

U.S. tornadoes in July numbered 96, with three being EF2 or stronger. The preliminary total of 1,402 U.S. tornadoes observed from January 1 to August 5 ranks as the third-highest year-to-date total since 2010, behind 2011 (1,999) and 2024 (1,512). There were no tornado deaths in July. The U.S.; the tornado death toll for the year so far is 68.

Neutral conditions (neither La Niña nor El Niño) prevail

The weak La Niña conditions in the Eastern Pacific that began in December 2024 ended in March, and neutral conditions are now present, NOAA reported in its July monthly discussion of the state of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. ENSO is a recurring ocean-and-atmosphere pattern that warms and cools the eastern tropical Pacific through El Niño and La Niña events that last from one to three years. Sea surface temperatures have cooled slightly across much of the central and eastern tropical Pacific over the last month, but conditions overall remain neutral.

According to NOAA’s July forecast, ENSO-neutral conditions are likely (56% chance) during August-October 2025. Thereafter, chances of La Niña conditions increase into the fall and winter 2025-26, but remain nearly equal to ENSO-neutral. For the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season (August-September-October), the July 18 forecast from the Columbia University International Research Institute for Climate and Society called for a 37% chance of La Niña, a 55% chance of ENSO-neutral, and an 8% chance of El Niño. El Niño conditions tend to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity through an increase in wind shear, but La Niña conditions tend to have the opposite effect.

While El Niño events typically last only one year (usually from northern fall to northern spring, as in 2023-24), La Niña events often restrengthen or recur across two or even three years in a row, as was the case from mid-2020 to early 2023. Over the last two decades (2005-2024), the peak three months of hurricane season have included five El Niño periods, seven La Niña periods, and eight neutral periods.

Arctic sea ice: 4th-lowest July extent on record

Arctic sea ice in July 2025 had the fourth-lowest July extent in the 47-year satellite record, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, or NSIDC. The Arctic had its 7th-warmest July on record in 2025.

Antarctic sea ice extent in July was the third-lowest in the 47-year satellite record. Only 2023 and 2024 had lower July extents. The Antarctic was slightly colder than normal in July, with its lowest average for the month since 2016.

Notable global heat and cold marks for July 2025

Weather records expert Maximiliano Herrera documents world temperature extremes in remarkable detail and has provided us with the following info for July. Follow him on Bluesky: @extremetemps.bsky.social

Hottest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere: 52.8°C (127.0°F) at Shabankareh, Iran, July 19

Coldest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere: -23.7°C (-10.7°F) at Summit, Greenland, July 6

Hottest temperature in the Southern Hemisphere: 39.1°C (102.4°F) at Alvorada do Gurgueia and Pedro Afonso, Brazil, July 20

Coldest temperature in the Southern Hemisphere: -82.0°C (-115.6°F) at Dome Fuji, Antarctica, July 24

Major weather stations in July: 217 all-time heat records, no all-time cold records

Among global stations with a record of at least 40 years, 217 set, not just tied, an all-time heat record in July; no stations set an all-time cold record:

Tabas (Iran) max. 50.0°C, July 2

Khor (Iran) max. 49.7°C, July 2

Bochum (Germany) max. 37.4°C, July 2

Barth (Germany) max. 35.7°C, July 2

Hiddensee-Vitte (Germany) max. 35.2°C, July 2

Holbek (Denmark) max. 34.0°C, July 2

Skalnate Pleso (Slovakia) max. 26.8°C, July 3

Parkhar (Tajikistan) max. 45.1°C, July 4

Ardakan (Iran) max. 47.5°C, July 4

Bafq (Iran) max. 49.3°C, July 4

Changyi (China) max. 41.5°C, July 5

Laizhou (China) max. 41.5°C, July 5

Zhucheng (China) max. 40.9°C, July 5

Gaomi (China) max. 40.8°C, July 5

Miluo (China) max. 40.8°C, July 5

Pingdu (China) max. 40.5°C, July 5

Xilian Island (China) max. 39.5°C, July 5

Xiangshui (China) max. 38.6°C, July 5

Chilas (Pakistan) max. 48.5°C, July 5

Lingbi (China) max. 41.0°C, July 6

Binhai (China) max. 39.4°C, July 6

Xiangshui (China) max. 39.2°C, July 6

Siyang (China) max. 39.2°C, July 6

Funing (China) max. 38.9°C, July 6

Jianhu (China) max. 38.7°C, July 6

Haiyang (China) max. 37.9°C, July 6

Ulchin (South Korea) max. 38.6°C, July 6

Gumi (South Korea) max. 38.3°C, July 7

Taiki (Japan) max. 36.3°C, July 7

Noboribetsu (Japan) max. 34.3°C, July 7

Higashichiki (Japan) max. 36.4°C, July 8

Antu (China) max. 36.8°C, July 12

Izium (Ukraine) max. 39.9°C, July 12

Aviemore (United Kingdom) max. 32.2°C, July 12

Tihoreck (Russia) max. 40.4°C, July 13

Buholmarasa (Norway) max. 31.2°C, July 14

Hoting (Sweden) max. 31.9°C, July 15

Skelletfea (Sweden) max. 32.5°C, July 15

Hjarðarland (Iceland) max. 29.5°C, July 15

Hella (Iceland) max. 27.8°C, July 15

Vatnsskarðshólar (Iceland) max. 24.3°C, July 15

Stórhöfði (Iceland) max. 22.2°C, July 15

Höfn Hornafjörður (Iceland) max. 25.4°C, July 15

Meixian (China) max. 42.7°C, July 15

Zhouzhi (China) max. 42.7°C, July 15

Baojixian (China) max. 42.3°C, July 15

Jinghe (China) max. 42.3°C, July 15

Lintong (China) max. 42.2°C, July 15

Qindu (China) max. 42.0°C, July 15

Baoji (China) max. 41.8°C, July 15

Fengxiang (China) max. 40.5°C, July 15

Yaoxian (China) max. 39.7°C, July 15

Chunhua (China) max. 39.4°C, July 15

Tongchuan (China) max. 37.9°C, July 15

Sanxia (China) max. 43.7°C, July 16

Xingping (China) max. 43.1 °C, July 16

Badong (China) max. 42.9 °C, July 16

Zigui (China) max. 42.9 °C, July 16

Pucheng (China) max. 42.1 °C, July 16

Gucheng (China) max. 42.1 °C, July 16

Qishan (China) max. 41.7 °C, July 16

Mianxian (China) max. 41.5 °C, July 16

Hanzhong (China) max. 41.1 °C, July 16

Shimian (China) max. 41,0 °C, July 16

Zaoyang (China) max. 40.9 °C, July 16

Xiaxian (China) max. 40.9 °C, July 16

Yiling (China) max.40.9 °C, July 16

Nanzheng (China) max. 40.6 °C, July 16

Yicheng (China) max. 40.4 °C, July 16

Gangu (China) max. 38.3 °C, July 16

Shennongjia (China) max. 38.0 °C, July 16

Jiuzhaigou (China) max. 37.8 °C, July 16

Lichuan (China) max. 36.4°C, July 16

Yingjing (China) max. 37.6°C, July 17

Vaernes (Norway) max. 34.5°C, July 17

Orland (Norway) max. 32.7°C, July 17

Halten Fyr (Norway) max. 27.2°C, July 17

Sognefjell (Norway) max. 21.3°C, July 17

Milin (China) max. 29.9°C, July 18

Suo (China) max. 26.8°C, July 18

Phari (China) max. 18.6°C, July 19

Turpan Dongkan (China) max. 48.7°C, July 20

Sandane (Norway) max. 31.9°C, July 20

Sklinna (Norway) max. 28.1°C, July 21

Sundalsora (Norway) max. 33.1°C, July 21

Ichinoseki (Japan) max. 38.3°C, July 22

Ononimachi (Japan) max. 36.3°C, July 22

Nordoyan (Norway) max. 27.6°C, July 22

Bihoro (Japan) max. 38.2°C, July 23

Kawayu (Japan) max. 36.6°C, July 23

Shibecha (Japan) max. 35.2°C, July 23

Nakateshibetu (Japan) max. 36.6°C, July 23

Ota (Japan) max. 34.9°C, July 23

Otsu (Japan) max. 36.9°C, July 23

Shirabi (Japan) max. 33.8°C, July 23

Shiogama (Japan) max. 35.9°C, July 23

Cannakale (Turkey) max. 40.5°C, July 23

Ikutora (Japan) max. 35.0°C, July 24

Eniwa Island (Japan) max. 34.5 °C, July 24

Lake Shikotsu (Japan) max. 32.0 °C, July 24

Kitami (Japan) max. 39.0 °C, July 24

Koshimizu (Japan) max. 37.8 °C, July 24

Rubeshibe (Japan) max. 37.6 °C, July 24

Sakaino (Japan) max. 38.0 °C, July 24

Bihoro (Japan) max. 38.3 °C, July 24

Tsubetsu (Japan) max. 38.4 °C, July 24

Shibetsu (Japan) max. 36.4 °C, July 24

Kamishihoro (Japan) max. 37.2 °C, July 24

Shintoku (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 24

Shikaoi (Japan) max. 37.4 °C, July 24

Komaba (Japan) max. 38.2 °C, July 24

Morino (Japan) max. 33.8 °C, July 24

Yoneyama (Japan) max. 37.5 °C, July 24

Iwamizawa (Japan) max. 36.1°C, July 25

Yakumo (Japan) max. 34.1 °C, July 25

Kawatabi (Japan) max. 36.7 °C, July 25

Moniwa (Japan) max. 36.8 °C, July 25

Kawauchi (Japan) max. 36.8 °C, July 25

Ama (Japan) max. 36.4°C, July 25

Silopi (Turkey) max. 50.5°C, July 25: New National record high for Turkey

Batman (Turkey) max. 46.8°C, July 25

Adyaman (Turkey) max. 46.3°C, July 25

Antalya AP (Turkey) max. 46.1°C, July 25

Mardin (Turkey) max. 43.9°C, July 25

Sirnak (Turkey) max. 42.3°C, July 25

Vlore (Albania) max. 42.4°C, July 25

Konitsa (Greece) max. 43.8°C, July 25

Argostoli (Greece) max. 41.0°C, July 25

Kline (Kosovo) max. 42.5°C, July 25: New national record high for Kosovo

Kashimadai (Japan) max. 37.2°C, July 26

Nagai (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 26

Fukushima (Japan) max. 39.2 °C, July 26

Koriyama (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 26

Onomiimachi (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 26

Ishikawa (Japan) max. 38.4 °C, July 26

Higashi (Japan) max. 37.2 °C, July 26

Karatsu (Japan) max. 37.5 °C, July 26

Funehiki (Japan) max. 36.1°C, July 26

Yining (China) max. 40.6°C, July 26

Girokaster (Albania) max. 43.8°C, July 26

Shkoder (Albania) max. 43.0°C, July 26

Krusevac (Serbia) max. 44.0°C, July 26

Banatski Karlovac (Serbia) max. 42.0°C, July 26

Montana (Bulgaria) max. 43.5°C, July 26

Andravida (Greece) max. 41.4°C, July 26

Mihama (Japan) max. 38.4°C, July 27

Taegwallyong (South Korea) max. 33.2°C, July 27

Burdur (Turkey) max. 41.8°C, July 27

Karabuk (Turkey) max. 44.7°C, July 27

Kirkuk (Iraq) max. 51.0°C, July 27

Tampa (Florida, USA) max. 37.8°C, July 27

Beitashan (China) max. 34.7°C, July 28

Cankiri (Turkey) max. 42.8°C, July 28

Okunakayama (Japan) max. 33.6°C, July 29

Kuzumaki (Japan) max. 35.3 °C, July 29

Kouma (Japan) max. 36.4 °C, July 29

Kawai (Japan) max. 37.6 °C, July 29

Oosako (Japan) max. 37.1 °C, July 29

Kitakami (Japan) max. 38.3 °C, July 29

Esashi (Japan) max. 38.2 °C, July 29

Senmaya (Japan) max. 37.0 °C, July 29

Furukawa (Japan) max. 37.5 °C, July 29

Mukaimachi (Japan) max. 36.9 °C, July 29

Aterazawa (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 29

Takahata (Japan) max. 38.7 °C, July 29

Yonezawa (Japan) max. 38.5 °C, July 29

Kitakata (Japan) max. 38.4 °C, July 29

Nishiaizu (Japan) max. 37.3 °C, July 29

Inawashiro (Japan) max. 34.6 °C, July 29

Wakamatsu (Japan) max. 38.8 °C, July 29

Kuroiso (Japan) max. 35.5°C, July 29

Ogaki (Japan) max. 39.6 °C, July 29

Ichinomiya (Japan) max. 38.7 °C, July 29

Mita (Japan) max. 38.5 °C, July 29

Oasa (Japan) max. 36.5 °C, July 29

Akana (Japan) max. 35.6°C, July 29

Mazongshan (China) max. 36.6°C, July 29

Sukang (Brunei) max. 39.2°C, July 29: New national record high for Brunei

Sibu (Malaysia) max. 37.4°C, July 29

Tokat (Turkey) max. 47.2°C, July 29

Yozgat (Turkey) max. 39.0°C, July 30

Kakunodate (Japan) max. 38.1 °C, July 30

Yuzawa (Japan) max. 37.4 °C, July 30

Karikawa (Japan) max. 37.8 °C, July 30

Tadami (Japan) max. 37.1 °C, July 30

Iijima (Japan) max. 36.4 °C, July 30

Sekigahara (Japan) max. 38.2 °C, July 30

Shigaraki (Japan) max. 36.7 °C, July 30

Fukuchiyama (Japan) max. 40.6 °C, July 30

Miyama (Japan) max. 39.1 °C, July 30

Kyotanabe (Japan) max. 39.2 °C, July 30

Nose (Japan) max. 37.9 °C, July 30

Wadayama (Japan) max. 39.1 °C, July 30

Ikuno (Japan) max. 38.6 °C, July 30

Kaibara(Japan) max. 41.2 °C, July 30: New national record high for Japan

Fukusaki (Japan) max. 39.1 °C, July 30

Nishiwaki (Japan) max. 40.0 °C, July 30

Sanda (Japan) max. 39.0 °C, July 30

Chiya (Japan) max. 35.4 °C, July 30

Nagi (Japan) max. 39.4 °C, July 30

Kuze (Japan) max. 40.3 °C, July 30

Tsuyama (Japan) max. 39.1 °C, July 30

Kasaoka (Japan) max. 38.4 °C, July 30

Miyoshi (Japan) max. 38.8 °C, July 30

Yuki (Japan) max. 35.7 °C, July 30

Fuchu (Japan) max. 39.2 °C, July 30

Kakeya (Japan) max. 38.3 °C, July 30

Yokota (Japan) max. 37.5 °C, July 30

Kawamoto (Japan) max. 39.2 °C, July 30

Mizuho (Japan) max. 37.4 °C, July 30

Takinomiya (Japan) max. 38.5 °C, July 30

Hiketa (Japan) max. 37.7°C, July 30

Jiali (China) max. 23.0°C, July 31

Fukuwatari (Japan) max. 39.1°C, July 31

Takahashi (Japan) max. 40.4°C, July 31

Hirose (Japan) max. 39.3°C, July 31

Elazig (Turkey) max. 42.8°C, July 31

Six all-time national/territorial heat records beaten or tied as of the end of July

Maldives: 35.8°C (96.4°F) at Hanimadhoo, Feb. 27 (previous record: 35.1°C (95.2°F) at Hanimadhoo, March 24, 2024

35.8°C (96.4°F) at Hanimadhoo, Feb. 27 (previous record: 35.1°C (95.2°F) at Hanimadhoo, March 24, 2024 Togo: 44.0°C (111.2°F) at Mango, March 16 and April 5 (tie)

44.0°C (111.2°F) at Mango, March 16 and April 5 (tie) Turkey: 50.5°C (122.9°F) at Silopi, July 25

50.5°C (122.9°F) at Silopi, July 25 Kosovo: 42.5°C (108.5°F) at Kline, July 25

42.5°C (108.5°F) at Kline, July 25 Brunei: 39.2°C (102.6°F) at Sukang, July 29

39.2°C (102.6°F) at Sukang, July 29 Japan: 41.2°C (106.2°F) at Kaibara, July 30



Forty-six additional monthly national/territorial heat records beaten or tied as of the end of July

In addition to the six all-time national/territorial records set so far in 2025 (plus one nation that tied its record in two separate months), 46 nations or territories have set or tied monthly all-time heat records as of the end of July 2025, for a total of 53 monthly heat records:

January (6): Cocos Islands. French Southern Territories, Faroe Islands, Maldives, Northern Marianas, Martinique

February (3): Northern Marianas, Argentina, Togo

March (8): French Southern Territories, Algeria, Saba, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Mauritius, Cocos Islands

April (11): French Southern Territories, British Indian Ocean Territory, Latvia, Estonia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland

May (5): French Southern Territories, Iceland, Kyrgyzstan, China, Qatar

June (7): Cocos Islands, Hong Kong, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal, Jersey, French Southern Territories

July (6): Maldives, Ukraine, Honduras, French Southern Territories, US Virgin Islands, Malaysia

One nation set an all-time monthly cold record in 2025: Qatar in January.

Hemispherical and continental temperature records in 2025

Highest temperature ever recorded in South America in February: 46.5°C (115.7°F) at Rivadavia, Argentina, February 4

Highest minimum temperature ever recorded in South America in February: 30.8°C (87.4°F) at Catamarca, Argentina, February 10.