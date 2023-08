Business Numbers of compulsory liquidations have increased from historical lows seen during the pandemic, partly as a result of an increase in winding-up petitions presented by HMRC

The number of registered company insolvencies dropped 6% to 1,727 in July 2023 compared with 1,831 in July 2022, according to data from the Government Insolvency Service.

You’ll need to

subscribe to unlock this content. Already subscribed? Login?