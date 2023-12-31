Jumbo vs. Conventional Mortgages: An Overview

Jumbo and conventional mortgages are two types of financing borrowers use to purchase homes. Both loans require homeowners to meet certain eligibility requirements, including minimum credit scores, income thresholds, repayment ability, and down payments.

Both are also mortgages issued and underwritten by lenders in the private sector, as opposed to government agencies like the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or the USDA Rural Housing Service (RHS).

Although they may serve the same purpose—to secure a property—these two mortgage products have several key differences. Jumbo mortgages are used to purchase properties with steep price tags—often those that run into the millions of dollars. Conventional mortgages, on the other hand, are smaller and more in line with the needs of the average homebuyer. They also may be purchased by a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Jumbo Mortgages

As their name implies, jumbo mortgages are loans intended for financing high-priced properties. They involve big sums, often running into the millions. Luxury homes and those found in highly competitive local real estate markets are generally financed via jumbo mortgages.

Largely because of their size, jumbo mortgages or loans are nonconforming. That means they fall outside of Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) restrictions on loan sizes and values and are, therefore, restricted from receiving backing from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. They also exceed the maximum conforming loan limit in their respective counties.

$766,550 The 2024 maximum conforming loan limit for a single-family home in most of the United States. Jumbo mortgages typically involve any amount higher than this limit.

Other factors that disqualify jumbos from being conforming loans may include well-off borrowers with unique needs or interest-only mortgages that culminate in balloon payments, wherein the entire borrowed balance is due at the end of the loan term. Despite this, many jumbo loans still adhere to the guidelines for qualified mortgages (like not allowing excess fees, loan terms, or negative amortization) set by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

To qualify for a jumbo loan, borrowers must have an excellent credit score. Borrowers should also be in a higher income bracket. After all, it takes a lot of money to keep up with the regular mortgage payments and other related costs. And because lending requirements have become stricter following the financial crisis, borrowers are required to have low debt-to-income (DTI) ratios.

Jumbo Loan Requirements

Because federal agencies don’t back jumbo loans, lenders take on more risk when offering them. You’ll face more stringent credit requirements if you’re trying to secure one. You’ll also need to meet some minimum requirements to qualify, including:

Proof of income: Come prepared with two years’ worth of tax documentation or similar paperwork to prove that you have a reliable, consistent source of income. Lenders will also want to see you have enough liquid assets to cover six months’ worth of mortgage payments or more.

Come prepared with two years’ worth of tax documentation or similar paperwork to prove that you have a reliable, consistent source of income. Lenders will also want to see you have enough liquid assets to cover six months’ worth of mortgage payments or more. Credit score and history: The higher, the better. There’s a very low probability that lenders will approve you for a jumbo mortgage if your credit score falls far below 700.

The higher, the better. There’s a very low probability that lenders will approve you for a jumbo mortgage if your credit score falls far below 700. DTI ratio: Your debt-to-income ratio (monthly debt obligations compared to your monthly income) should be no more than 43% to 45% to qualify for a conventional mortgage. Lenders will typically look for an even lower DTI for jumbo mortgages—at the most 43% and ideally 36% or even less—because the loans are so large.

Your debt-to-income ratio (monthly debt obligations compared to your monthly income) should be no more than 43% to 45% to qualify for a conventional mortgage. Lenders will typically look for an even lower DTI for jumbo mortgages—at the most 43% and ideally 36% or even less—because the loans are so large. Loan to value: LTV for jumbo loans may be stricter than a conventional mortgage, often requiring an LTV of 80% or lower. This means that the loan can finance no more than 80% of the property’s purchase price.

LTV for jumbo loans may be stricter than a conventional mortgage, often requiring an LTV of 80% or lower. This means that the loan can finance no more than 80% of the property’s purchase price. Down payment: Because of the LTV requirements, you will likely need to come up with at least 20% upfront as a down payment.

Conventional Mortgages

Technically, a conventional mortgage is any mortgage not backed by the federal government. So anything that’s not an FHA loan, VA loan, or a USDA loan but offered and issued by private lenders such as banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies can be considered a conventional loan or mortgage.

Unlike jumbo loans, conventional mortgages may be either conforming or nonconforming. Conforming loans are those whose size limits are set by the FHFA and whose underwriting guidelines are set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. These guidelines factor in a borrower’s credit score and history, DTI, the mortgage’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and one other key factor—the loan size.

Conforming loan limits are adjusted annually to keep pace with the average U.S. home price, so when prices increase, loan limits increase by the same percentage as well. For 2024, the national maximum for conforming conventional loans is $766,550 for a single-unit dwelling, an increase of $40,350 from 2023.

Each year, between 100 and 200 counties around the U.S. are designated as high-cost, competitive areas. Maximum loan limits in these areas can go up to $1,149,825 in 2024, up from $1,089,300 in 2023. New York City, Los Angeles, and Nantucket are a few such locations. So, mortgages in these real estate markets would be considered “jumbo” if they exceeded these amounts.



Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will purchase, package, and resell virtually any mortgage as long as it adheres to their conforming loan guidelines and the FHFA’s size limits. Why is this significant? Because these two government-sponsored agencies are the major market makers for mortgages, and the ability to sell a loan to them—as most lenders eventually do—makes that mortgage far less risky from the lender’s viewpoint. So they are more likely to approve an application for it and offer better terms.

Upfront fees on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac home loans changed in May 2023. Fees were increased for homebuyers with higher credit scores, such as 740 or higher, while they were decreased for homebuyers with lower credit scores, such as those below 640. Another change: Your down payment will influence what your fee is. The higher your down payment, the lower your fees, though it will still depend on your credit score. Fannie Mae provides the Loan-Level Price Adjustments on its website.

Like jumbo loans, conventional loans require a down payment, a minimum credit score, a certain income level, and a low DTI ratio. You’ll generally need a credit score of at least 620 (considered “fair”) before a lender will approve you for a conventional mortgage.

However, not all conventional mortgages conform to these guidelines, and those that don’t are considered nonconforming loans. These tend to be more difficult to qualify for than conforming mortgages because they’re not backed by the government or marketable to Fannie and Freddie, so eligibility and terms are left to the lenders.

If you want to get technical, a jumbo loan is, in lender-speak, a conventional, nonconforming loan.

Jumbo vs. Conventional Loans: A Comparison

In the past, interest rates for jumbo loans were much higher than those for traditional, conventional mortgages. Although the gap has been closing, they still tend to be slightly higher. You may even find some jumbo rates that are lower than conventional rates. A mortgage calculator can show you the impact of different rates on your monthly payment.

Jumbos can cost more in other ways, though. Down payment requirements are more stringent, at one point reaching as high as 30% of the home purchase price, though it is more common now to see jumbo loans requiring a down payment of 15% to 20%, higher than the 10% to 15% that some conventional loans require (and of course far higher than the 3.5% that FHA and other federal loans allow).

The higher interest rates and down payments are generally put in place primarily to offset the higher degree of risk involved with jumbos because Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac does not guarantee them.

Jumbo mortgages often have higher closing costs than normal mortgages because they are large loans.

Lenders expect more of jumbo borrowers, too. Their credit scores need to be higher (preferably above 700), their DTIs lower, and their bank account balances must cover 12 months’ worth of homeownership expenses—just about double the requirement for conventional mortgage borrowers. In other words, jumbo mortgagors are expected to be people with few debts and lots of liquid assets.

