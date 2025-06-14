People online are planning to make June 14 a new “Barack Obama Day.” June 14 is actually President Donald Trump’s birthday, not Obama’s. The plan is to celebrate Obama on Trump’s birthday as a kind of protest against Trump.

Barack Obama’s actual birthday is August 4. The new celebration on June 14 is planned because people want to protest Trump’s military parade on that day, which is also Flag Day. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and go on for three hours until 9:30 p.m. The parade route is on Constitution Avenue NW, between 15th Street and 23rd Street in Washington, D.C, according to the report by Newsweek.

Guests can watch the parade either along the route or from the Washington Monument Grounds. Officials told Business Insider that about 200,000 people are expected to watch the parade. Around 6,700 soldiers will join, including active duty, reserve troops, special forces, and the National Guard. Some soldiers will wear old-style uniforms to honor history, according to reports.

The Washington Post reported that Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will close for several hours on June 14 because of the parade, as stated by Newsweek. This will affect over 100 flights and thousands of passengers. On the same day, about 1,800 protests are planned all over the U.S., expecting millions of people to join.

Barack Obama Day on Trump’s Birthday

The idea of celebrating “Barack Obama Day” on June 14 started around 2020 on social media platforms like X. Hashtags like “All Birthdays Matter” and “Obama Day June 14th” were popular in 2020 to honor Obama on Trump’s birthday. There are already two official “Barack Obama Days”, One is on Obama’s real birthday, August 4, celebrated in Illinois since 2018. Illinois made it official in 2017, as stated by Newsweek.

Since 2009, Perry County, Alabama, has made November 10 a special day when county offices close and workers get a paid day off. President Trump said in May on a show. Meet the Press that he sees the parade as a Flag Day event, not really his birthday celebration. He said the parade was “put together” by someone else and that June 14 is a very important day, as per reports. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Newsweek that Trump is looking forward to the 250th Birthday Parade for the U.S. Army. The parade is to honor soldiers who are serving, veterans, and those who died. She invited all Americans to thank the military, according to the report by Newsweek.Many protests will take place across the country on June 14, with millions expected to attend. A map showing the cities hosting protests is available.

FAQs

Q1. Why celebrate Barack Obama Day on June 14?

It is to protest Donald Trump on his birthday.

Q2. What is the June 14 parade about?

It is a military parade to honor the U.S. Army and Flag Day.

