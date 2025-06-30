Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has announced 83 appointments to the Order of Canada — a list that includes doctors, diplomats, athletes and authors.

Simon’s office announced two new companions — the highest level of the Order of Canada — 19 officers and 62 members, the introductory honour level in the order. One appointment is a promotion within the Order of Canada and another is an honorary appointment.

“We proudly recognize each of these individuals whose dedication and passion for service not only enrich our communities but also help shape the fabric of our nation,” the Governor General said in a media statement.

“Together, they inspire us to strive for greatness and to foster a future filled with hope and possibility.”

Dr. Theresa Tam has been made a officer of the order for her commitment to public health and leading Canada thorough the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Among the appointments is Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s former chief public health officer. She has been made an officer of the order for her role in leading the country’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tam, who ended her term as the top doctor on June 20, had been in the role for over eight years.

Michael MacDonald, former chief justice of Nova Scotia and chair of the Mass Casualty Commission, has been made a member of the order.

MacDonald told CBC News his work on the commission — which led the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia — was “one of the most challenging things” he has ever done.

Receiving an appointment for that work and the attempts he’s made to improve the justice system in his home province is “the greatest honour” of his life, he said.

These appointments come the day before the Governor General will invest a number of Canadians into the Order of Canada during the Canada Day Festivities in Ottawa.

That ceremony will include actor Ryan Reynolds and singer, songwriter Heather Rankin — both becoming officers of the order. Their appointments were announced in December 2024.

Michael MacDonald told CBC News being made a member of the order is ‘the greatest honour’ of his life. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

This year’s list of appointments also features a number of musicians including harmonica player Mike Stevens, Canadian blues music legend Donnie Walsh and Grammy-winning record producer Greg Wells.

Stevens told CBC News that he was in the process of moving houses when he got the call telling him he was being appointed an officer of the order. He said he was standing in his basement with “boxes stacked to his neck” when his phone rang.

“I would like to tell you I was cool, but I completely lost it,” Stevens said. “Never in a million years did I think I would be recognized for my music. It’s a magic trick to be able to even do that for a living.”

Stevens said the honour is “beyond humbling.”

Elizabeth Epperly has been made a member of the order for her contributions to elevating the works of Lucy Maud Montgomery, the author of Anne of Green Gables.

“After my initial surprise, I have felt only joy at the honour of being included in the Order of Canada family,” Epperly told CBC News in a statement.

Elizabeth Epperly, who founded the L.M. Montgomery Institute at UPEI 24 years ago, has been made a member of the Order of Canada. (Jessica Brookes-Parkhill)

Epperly has deep ties to the University of Prince Edward Island. She attended, taught at and was the first female president of the school.

“I love anything that reflects well on my alma mater,” she said.

“More than that, I embrace this honour as a celebration of L.M. Montgomery as an internationally beloved great writer who inspires people across cultures to feel there is a beauty-loving, peace-loving, planet-sustaining community to which they belong.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s soon-to-be chief of staff Marc-André Blanchard has also been appointed. He is set to begin that job in July.

The Governor General’s office said Blanchard has been made a member of the order for the role he’s played in Canada’s economic development, both at home and abroad.

Marc-André Blanchard will begin his job as chief of staff to the prime minister in July. He has been made a member of the Order of Canada. (Mike Sudoma/The Canadian Press)

Blanchard served as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations from 2016 to 2020. He was most recently the executive vice-president of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which manages public pension plans and insurance programs in the province.

For his role in representing Canada on the world stage, Donald Campbell has been named a member of the order. Campbell served as deputy minister of both foreign affairs and international trade, G8 summit sherpa and senior negotiator with the United States.

Campbell told CBC News that he is “pleased to be recognized.”

He said much of his career has been focused on issues that are “front and centre” today, including the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Campbell oversaw negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994.

“I think public service is something that Canadians care about in a way that many other countries, including the country to our south, don’t seem to in this moment,” he said.

“Being Canadian and working for Canada is even more important now than it ever has been.”

Two former senators have also been made members of the order for their contributions to the country. Robert Runciman represented Ontario in the Red Chamber from 2010 to 2017 after a long career in provincial politics and Claudette Tardif was a senator for Alberta from 2005 to 2018.

Former regular on CBC’s At Issue panel Bruce Anderson has been named a member for his commentary on public opinion and political affairs. He is now the chief strategy officer at Spark Advocacy.

Canadian writer Miriam Toews has been made an officer of the Order of Canada. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Writer Miriam Toews has been made an officer of the order for her contributions to Canadian literature. Her works include A Complicated Kindness, All My Puny Sorrows and Women Talking.

Louise Halfe, also known by her Cree name Sky Dancer, has been made a member. She is a poet from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta.

Through her work in both Cree and English, Halfe advocates for language learning and preservation and articulates the history and experiences of Indigenous Peoples.

Michel Rabagliati, a cartoonist from Montreal, has been appointed a member of the order.

Rabagliati told CBC News the appointment was “a complete surprise and good news — it’s not every day that one receives a call from the Governor General’s office.”

“This means that my work, over the years, has managed to touch people outside the silence of my workshop,” he said. “When you work in solitude over the long term as is my case, receiving such a distinction encourages you to continue. As a writer, I feel read, appreciated and proud.”

Georges St-Pierre, a two-division UFC champion, has been made a member of the Order of Canada. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Georges St-Pierre, a former world champion mixed martial artist, has been made a member of the order for his commitment to helping young Canadians stand up to bullying and promoting physical activity.

Also from the world of sports, joining the order as an officer is former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan. He played three seasons for the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also coached the New York Islanders.

Former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan told CBC he is ‘very proud’ to be made an officer of the Order of Canada. (Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Governor General’s office said Nolan has been appointed officer for his continued support of Indigenous youth as a mentor, speaker and anti-racism advocate. He co-created the 3NOLANS First Nation Hockey School with his sons Brandon and Jordan, and established the Ted Nolan Foundation, which provides scholarships to First Nations women.

Nolan told CBC News he felt “shock and excitement all wrapped up into one” when he was told the news of his appointment.

Once he got over that shock, he said the first people he thought about were his parents.

“They taught me the importance of giving back, of being proud of who I am as a First Nations man,” he said.