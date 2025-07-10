June 2025 was Earth’s third-warmest June in analyses of global weather data going back to 1850, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, reported July 10. NASA and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service also rated June 2025 as the third-warmest June on record, behind only 2024 and 2023. Data from the Japan Meteorological Agency and Berkeley Earth were not available at the time of this writing.

Figure 1. Departure of temperature from average for June 2025, the world’s third-warmest June since record-keeping began in 1850. Nearly 4% of the Earth’s surface had record-warm conditions. (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI)

Global land areas had their sixth-warmest June on record in 2025, and global oceans had their third-warmest June, according to NOAA. Europe and Asia had their fifth-warmest June on record; North America, its eighth-warmest; Africa, its ninth-warmest; South America, Oceania, the Arctic, Antarctic, and the Caribbean and Hawaiian regions also recorded above-average temperatures for June, but did not record top-10 ten warmest Junes on record.

According to NOAA, the year-to-date-period (January-June) has been the second-warmest on record for the globe, only 0.08 degree Celsius (0.14°F) cooler than 2024. NOAA gave a greater than 95% chance that 2025 would wind up as a top-four warmest year on record; a 3% chance of it being the second-warmest year on record; and a less than 1% chance of being the warmest year on record.

Seventh-warmest June for the contiguous U.S.

During June, the average temperature in the contiguous U.S. was the seventh-warmest since records began in 1895. Seventeen states had a top-ten hottest June; no states had a below-average June temperature. Six of the nation’s seven hottest Junes have all occurred since 2015, and the year to date is the 14th warmest in the 131 years of the NOAA database. Washington, Oregon, and Idaho had a top-ten driest June on record.

June state records and all-time local records set during June 2025 Northeast U.S. heat wave

The standout weather event for the month was the powerful heat wave of June 22-25, which was especially notable for its early-in-the-season intensity as it moved from the Midwest into the Northeast. Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and New York Central Park were among the locations that experienced their warmest daily low temperatures ever recorded so early in summer. On June 24, temperatures near or above 100°F covered most of the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Portland, Maine. Many state June high temperature records were set on June 24, 2025, and several all-time (any-day) records were set or tied on June 23-24, as detailed in the list below. This list was compiled by weather records expert Chris Burt, author of “Extreme Weather,” who has carried out multiple evaluations of record high temperatures (such as the “dethroned” world record at El Azizia, Libya, and another still officially recognized but problematic at Death Valley, California).

All-time state heat records for any June tied or broken on June 24, 2025

CONNECTICUT

103°F, Natchaug River

Old record: 102°F (Voluntown, Jun. 23, 1888; Stamford, Jun. 26, 1952)

MAINE

101°F, Fryeburg

Old record: 100°F (Gardiner, Jun. 4, 1919; Farmington, Jun. 29, 1944; Orono, Jun. 15, 1988)

MARYLAND (tie)

105°F, Baltimore (downtown)

Old record: 105°F (Baltimore [downtown], Jun. 29, 1934)

MASSACHUSETTS

103°F, Boston (also Barre Falls Dam)

Old record: 102°F (Plymouth and Westover Field, Jun. 26, 1952)

NEW HAMPSHIRE (tie)

102°F, Manchester

Old record: 102°F (Durham, Jun. 3, 1919; Franklin, Jun. 5, 1919)

NEW YORK (tie)

103°, Baiting Hollow (Long Island)

Old record: 103° (Ohioville, Jun. 7, 1925)

RHODE ISLAND

102°F, South Foster

Old record: 101°F (Olneyville, Jun. 23, 1888; Providence City, Jun. 26, 1952)

VERMONT

102°F, North Hartland

Old record: 101°F (St. Johnsbury, Jun. 4 and 5, 1919)

All-time (any-day) station heat records tied or broken in June 2025 (POR = period of record)

Augusta, ME (tie): 100°F, Jun. 24

Old record: 100°F on Aug. 5, 1955. POR 1948–

Lebanon, NH: 100°F, Jun. 24.

Old record: 99°F on Jun, 18, 1957; Jul, 20, 1977; and Jun. 23, 2025. POR 1948–

Plattsburg, NY (tie): 101°F, Jun. 23

Old record: 101°F on Aug. 5, 1955, and Aug. 1 and 2, 1975. POR: 1945–

U.S. tornadoes in June numbered 252, with four being EF2 or stronger. The preliminary total of 1,324 U.S. tornadoes observed from January 1 to July 8 ranks as the second-highest year-to-date total since 2010, behind 2011 (1,919). June had six tornado deaths in the U.S., bringing the tornado death toll for the year so far to 68.

Neutral conditions (neither La Niña nor El Niño) prevail

The weak La Niña conditions in the Eastern Pacific that began in December 2024 ended in March, and neutral conditions are now present, NOAA reported in its July monthly discussion of the state of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. ENSO is a recurring ocean-and-atmosphere pattern that warms and cools the eastern tropical Pacific through El Niño and La Niña events that last from one to three years. According to NOAA’s July forecast, ENSO-neutral conditions are likely (56% chance) during August-October 2025. Thereafter, chances of La Niña conditions increase into the fall and winter 2025-26, but remain nearly equal to ENSO-neutral. For the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season (August-September-October), the June 20 forecast from the Columbia University International Research Institute for Climate and Society called for a 32% chance of La Niña, a 59% chance of ENSO-neutral, and a 9% chance of El Niño. El Niño conditions tend to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity through an increase in wind shear, but La Niña conditions tend to have the opposite effect.

While El Niño events often last only one year (usually from northern fall to northern spring, as in 2023-24), La Niña events often restrengthen or recur across two or even three years in a row, as was the case from mid-2020 to early 2023. Over the last two decades (2005-2024), the peak three months of hurricane season have included five El Niño periods, seven La Niña periods, and eight neutral periods.

Arctic sea ice: 2nd-lowest June extent on record

Arctic sea ice in June 2025 tracked at record-low levels from June 20-26, and ended up with the second-lowest June extent in the 47-year satellite record, slightly behind only 2016, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, or NSIDC. The Arctic had its 14th-warmest June on record in 2025.

Antarctic sea ice extent in June was the third-lowest in the 47-year satellite record. Only 2023 and 2024 had lower June extents. The Arctic had its 28th-warmest June on record in 2025.

Sea ice will be more difficult to track beginning August 1, as the Department of Defense announced that they will no longer be sharing data from the SSMIS instrument on their sea ice monitoring satellites, because of a “significant cybersecurity risk”. These satellites are the primary source of sea ice information for the NSIDC and have been sending data since 1987. There is an alternative source of data (the AMSR2 instrument on a Japanese satellite), but it is uncertain how long it might take for NSIDC data products to shift to using the Japanese satellite data. In addition, budget cuts are hitting NSIDC, which said today, “With budget cuts from NASA for Sea Ice Today, we will no longer write mid-month analyses in the months leading up to the Arctic sea ice minimum.”

The loss of the SSMIS data is also a huge blow to hurricane forecasters, and the timing of this data shut off is inexplicable for the reasons given, as explained in a post from Michael Lowry linked below.

Notable global heat and cold marks for June 2025

Weather records expert Maximiliano Herrera documents world temperature extremes in remarkable detail and has provided us with the following info for June. Follow him on Bluesky: @extremetemps.bsky.social

Hottest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere: 52.7°C (126.9°F) at Khvormuj, Iran, June 16

Coldest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere: -26.6°C (-15.9°F) at Summit, Greenland, June 23

Hottest temperature in the Southern Hemisphere: 38.4°C (101.1°F) at Oeiras, Brazil, June 16

Coldest temperature in the Southern Hemisphere: -79.2°C (-110.6°F) at Dome Fuji, Antarctica, June 28

Major weather stations in June: 7 all-time heat records, 2 all-time cold records

Among global stations with a record of at least 40 years, seven set, not just tied, an all-time heat record in June, and two set an all-time cold record:

Yongde (China) max. 32.6°C, June 13

Lebanon (New Hampshire, USA) max. 37.8°C, June 24

Kachug (Russia) max. 37.2°C, June 25

Ust Njukzha (Russia) max. 37.3°C, June 26

Tynda (Russia) max. 37.0°C, June 26

Nagornyj (Russia) max. 34.6°C, June 26

Cekunda (Russia) max. 37.5°C, June 27

Chillan Airport (Chile) min. -9.3°C, June 30

Puerto Montt Airport (Chile) min. -8.1°C, June 30

Two all-time national/territorial heat records beaten or tied as of the end of June

Maldives: 35.8°C (96.4°F) at Hanimadhoo, Feb. 27 (previous record: 35.1°C (95.2°F) at Hanimadhoo, March 24, 2024

Togo: 44.0°C (111.2°F) at Mango, March 16 and April 5 (tie).

Thirty-eight additional monthly national/territorial heat records beaten or tied as of the end of June

In addition to the two all-time national/territorial records set so far in 2025 (plus one nation that tied its record in two separate months), 38 nations or territories have set or tied monthly all-time heat records as of the end of June 2025, for a total of 41 monthly heat records:

January (6): Cocos Islands. French Southern Territories, Faroe Islands, Maldives, Northern Marianas, Martinique

February (3): Northern Marianas, Argentina, Togo

March (7): French Southern Territories, Algeria, Saba, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Mauritius

April (11): French Southern Territories, British Indian Ocean Territory, Latvia, Estonia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland

May (5): French Southern Territories, Iceland, Kyrgyzstan, China, Qatar

June (6): Cocos Islands, Hong Kong, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal, Jersey

One nation set an all-time monthly cold record in 2025: Qatar in January.

Hemispherical and continental temperature records in 2025

Highest temperature ever recorded in South America in February: 46.5°C (115.7°F) at Rivadavia, Argentina, February 4

Highest minimum temperature ever recorded in South America in February: 30.8°C (87.4°F) at Catamarca, Argentina, February 10.