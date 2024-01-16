EDITOR’S NOTE: Murilee Martin wrote his first post for Autoblog in 2015, takes on automotive history that quickly took the form of the Junkyard Gems of today. This rare Ramcharger is his 1,000th post. For the occasion, he’s also providing post No. 1,001, listing his five all-time favorite Junkyard Gems, so check that out too. Like he says, maybe they make sense, maybe they don’t!

Because vehicles from Canada and Mexico may be operated in the United States for one year after crossing the border, plenty of cars and trucks not originally sold here can be spotted on our streets. Inevitably, some of those machines fail to make it back home, washing up in junkyards because they can’t be registered legally in this country. Today’s Junkyard Gem is such a vehicle: a third-generation Ramcharger, a truck sold only in Mexico and now residing in a Denver self-service boneyard.

I have found quite a few discarded vehicles originally sold in Canada or Mexico in recent years, including a Mexican-market 2006 Peugeot 407, a Mexican-market 2017 Renault Duster (still with Budget de México stickers), a Mexican-market Nissan Tsuru of indeterminate vintage, a Mexican-market 2009 Chevrolet Chevy (aka Opel Corsa), a Mexican-market 2008 Nissan Aprio (aka Dacia Logan), a Canadian-market 1991 Honda Civic, a Canadian-market 1985 Peugeot 505, a Canadian-market 1997 Acura EL and a Canadian-market 2004 Acura EL.

This truck has old registration stickers from the State of Zacatecas, which is more than 1,400 miles due south of where it now resides.

Two-door large SUVs had fallen out of favor with vehicle shoppers in the United States long before this truck was built, but remained popular in Mexico. So, the Dodge Ram pickup provided the platform and many interior components from Chrysler minivans were used inside.

Assembly took place in Coahuila, at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant. Production of this generation of Ramcharger ran from the 1999 through 2001 model years.

All 1999-2001 Ramchargers had V8 power and rear-wheel-drive. This one has the good old 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) pushrod Magnum small-block and a four-speed automatic.

The mechanical components will fit same-era Rams and Durangos, but most of the interior stuff is Ramcharger-specific and not likely to be purchased by Denver junkyard shoppers.

So imposing (impone), the police are afraid to give it parking tickets.