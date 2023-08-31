SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences,” HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced its 2023 interim financial results and provided corporate updates.

During the first half of 2023, we focused on “unmet medical needs”. We have made original, innovative and breakthrough progress in the discovery, R&D and commercialization of innovative therapies and novel drugs. The following achievements and milestones were attained:

Business operations In June 2023, the resolutions in relation to the proposed issuance of global depositary receipts (“GDR”) and application for admission on the SIX Swiss Exchange were passed by the shareholders of the Company at the 2022 annual general meeting. The gross proceeds are expected to be no more than approximately RMB3.4 billion, which are proposed for R&D projects of innovative drugs, the construction project of Junshi Biotech Industrialization Base and the replenishment of liquidity. In June 2023, Dr. Meng Anming was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company. Dr. Meng Anming was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2007 and an academician of The World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries in 2008. He is currently a professor at the School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University.



About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising over 50 drug candidates, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Four of the company’s innovations have already reached the Chinese or international markets, one of which is China’s first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, toripalimab. Additionally, more than 30 drugs are currently in clinical development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Junshi Biosciences actively shouldered the social responsibilities of a Chinese pharmaceutical company through its involvement in developing etesevimab, MINDEWEI®, and other novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

With a mission of “providing patients with world-class, trustworthy, affordable, and innovative drugs,” Junshi Biosciences is “In China, For Global.” At present, the company boasts approximately 3,000 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing, Guangzhou, etc.). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

