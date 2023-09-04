



Coal India Share Price 247.80 10.90(4.60%) Wipro Share Price 434.10 17.75(4.26%) HCL Technologies Share Price 1232.50 46.70(3.94%) UltraTech Cement Share Price 8582.55 320.15(3.87%) Tata Steel Share Price 131.75 4.70(3.70%) Hindalco Industries Share Price 486.65 13.40(2.83%) Tech Mahindra Share Price 1256.75 28.70(2.34%) NTPC Share Price 235.80 5.10(2.21%) Grasim Industries Share Price 1841.05 29.55(1.63%) Infosys Share Price 1465.10 21.25(1.47%) Dr Reddys Laboratories Share Price 5659.45 80.90(1.45%) Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price 255.40 3.20(1.27%) LTIMindtree Share Price 5365.70 62.35(1.18%) Tata Consultancy Share Price 3418.50 39.30(1.16%) Divis Laboratories Share Price 3629.35 40.05(1.12%) State Bank of India Share Price 575.55 6.00(1.05%) Eicher Motors Share Price 3434.15 33.75(0.99%) Adani Enterprises Share Price 2470.60 20.55(0.84%) UPL Share Price 607.45 4.45(0.74%) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Share Price 182.95 1.20(0.66%) HDFC Bank Share Price 1584.55 9.85(0.63%) SBI Life Share Price 1328.35 7.80(0.59%) Hero MotoCorp Share Price 2942.85 15.45(0.53%) Britannia Industries Share Price 4507.20 22.85(0.51%) JSW Steel Share Price 809.80 3.40(0.42%) IndusInd Bank Share Price 1421.80 5.25(0.37%) Larsen & Toubro Share Price 2711.10 9.00(0.33%) Maruti Suzuki Share Price 10362.45 31.20(0.30%) TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS Share Price 846.05 1.90(0.23%) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price 801.05 1.55(0.19%) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Share Price 344.70 0.50(0.15%) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price 1108.90 -0.10(-0.01%) Bharti Airtel Share Price 865.30 -0.65(-0.08%) Reliance Industries Share Price 2410.70 -1.95(-0.08%) ICICI Bank Share Price 967.35 -1.35(-0.14%) Hindustan Unilever Share Price 2501.40 -3.40(-0.14%) HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Share Price 640.05 -1.30(-0.20%) Bajaj Finserv Share Price 1510.10 -4.40(-0.29%) Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Share Price 4824.85 -15.50(-0.32%) Tata Motors Share Price 609.00 -2.20(-0.36%) Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price 1762.20 -8.90(-0.50%) Titan Company Share Price 3100.30 -16.50(-0.53%) Cipla Share Price 1238.85 -6.55(-0.53%) Bajaj Auto Share Price 4637.15 -31.30(-0.67%) Bajaj Finance Share Price 7270.25 -50.35(-0.69%) Asian Paints Share Price 3235.55 -24.00(-0.74%) ITC Share Price 437.50 -3.55(-0.80%) Nestle India Share Price 21738.20 -177.35(-0.81%) Axis Bank Share Price 982.25 -8.90(-0.90%) Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price 1576.40 -15.55(-0.98%) Load more..