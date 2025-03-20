Discovery of Fossilized Footprints



A team of Australian scientists discovered a large set of dinosaur footprints on a boulder displayed at a high school. The footprints, dating back to the early Jurassic period, provide valuable information about the types of dinosaurs that lived in the region.

Researchers found 66 fossilized footprints on a rock slab in Queensland’s Callide Basin. These prints were left by 47 dinosaurs nearly 200 million years ago. The footprints were mostly in one direction, suggesting they were crossing a river.

Location of the Fossilized Rock



A surveyor discovered the slab in 2002. It was later donated to Biloela State High School for display. Scientists believe the tracks belong to small ornithischian dinosaurs. The largest track came from a dinosaur about 30 inches tall at the hip.

Characteristics of the Dinosaurs



The footprints suggest the dinosaurs were plant-eaters with small heads, beaks, long legs and short arms. They moved at a slow speed of less than 4 mph. The rock also contains marks from invertebrates and signs of a fast-moving river.

Scientific Analysis and Imaging



Paleontologist Anthony Romilio used advanced 3D imaging to examine the prints. His research was published in Historical Biology. The technology helped uncover hidden details in the fossilized footprints.Also Read: Kennedy Assassination Classified Files Release: All you may want to know



Other Specimens



Researchers studied two additional rock specimens. One was found at Boundary Hill mine and later placed at a parking lot entrance. It contained two dinosaur footprints. Another specimen, used as a bookend, had a single footprint.

Significance of the Discovery



Previously, early Jurassic footprints were found at three sites in Queensland. This new discovery adds to the evidence of ornithischian dinosaurs in the region. Scientists believe it provides a rare look into dinosaur behavior and movement in ancient Australia.

FAQs

Why is this discovery important?

It helps scientists understand the types of dinosaurs that lived in Australia and how they moved. It also provides insights into the environment of the early Jurassic period.

How did researchers analyze the footprints?

They used 3D imaging and light filters to examine hidden details in the tracks, allowing them to study the size, shape, and direction of the prints.

