Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s “perfect” 4-2 win over Newcastle as Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal for the side.

The Egypt international scored and missed a penalty in his last involvement before the African Cup of Nations, ending the night well in credit as he provided the assist for Cody Gakpo’s third and helped in Curtis Jones’s goal.

Liverpool moved three points clear of second-placed Aston Villa.

“It was a super game from start to finish, super high intensity. I loved so many aspects of the game except the goals we conceded,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Everything was perfect.”