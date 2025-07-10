A new Justin Bieber album appears to be on the way.

The Canadian pop star posted several posters of billboards in various cities on his Instagram Thursday, showing what looks like the artwork and track listing for an album called Swag.

This came after an article from The Hollywood Reporter saying Bieber will drop his seventh album on Friday through Def Jam, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

It would be his first in four years.

CBC has not independently confirmed the release date.

Justin Bieber was signed to a record deal at age 14 and became one of the best-selling pop musicians of this century, with a string of hits dating back to 2009, including songs like Baby, Sorry and Peaches.

All six of his albums have topped the Canadian charts, including his most recent, 2021’s Justice.

But fans have been concerned about the 31-year-old in recent years.

He sold the rights to his catalogue of music in 2022, cancelled a tour due to health concerns in 2023 and parted ways with his management team last year.

In March, he wrote on Instagram about imposter syndrome and “feeling unworthy” of success.

And in recent days, he’s been fending off fan speculation about problems in his marriage to model Hailey Bieber, with whom he announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, last August.

One of the billboards posted Thursday appears to show an image of the singer, shirtless in the foreground, with Hailey holding Jack behind him on a black backdrop.

The apparent track list on the images includes All I can Take, Daisies, Yukon, Go Baby, Things You Do, Butterflies, Way it Is, First Place, Soulful, Walking Away, Glory Voice Memo, Devotion, Dadz Love, Therapy Session, Sweet Spot, 405, Swag, Zuma House, Too Long and Forgiveness.