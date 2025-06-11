Justin Bieber has sparked speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber with a series of cryptic social media posts. One post touched on themes of faith and judgment, stating that only God decides what people deserve. In another, he criticized the idea of loyalty as manipulative, emphasizing that love should be a delight, not a duty. Fans quickly interpreted these messages as veiled comments about his relationship with Hailey. Some pointed out the irony, recalling a past Instagram post where Justin admitted to once telling Hailey she’d never be on the cover of Vogue.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

The couple’s relationship has been under public scrutiny, with some followers seeing his comments as supportive, while others viewed them as disrespectful. Meanwhile, Hailey appears unbothered, recently posting a cheerful photo with friends, captioned with gratitude for their presence. She also celebrated a major professional milestone: her beauty brand, Rhode, was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a reported $1 billion. Hailey will remain involved as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, as well as a strategic advisor.

Trending Now 1-year-old U.S. child dies after being left in hot car overnight

These real estate markets might be showing signs of life, report suggests

Story continues below advertisement

While fans continue to debate the meaning behind Justin’s posts, both he and Hailey appear to be navigating their personal and professional lives in very public (and very different) ways.