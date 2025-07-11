Justin Bieber is sending fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of intimate family portraits on his Instagram stories along with clues of an imminent album drop.

On Thursday, the pop star posted predominantly black-and-white images that show Justin Bieber, 31, and his wife posing with their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In one photo, Hailey Bieber, 28, leans into her husband, resting her chin on his chest while her eyes are closed.

Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala in New York on May 5. Michael Buckner / Penske Media via Getty Images file

Another shows Hailey Bieber carrying their son on her hip as she heads toward the interior of a shed while Justin Bieber stands outside pointing to the ground.

Each of the photos is paired with different tracks that hint at a possible layered meaning. The songs range from Chief Keef’s “Faneto” to Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It.”

And that wasn’t all Justin Bieber was sharing. He also posted an image of a Times Square billboard that appears to contain a track list from what many believe (and hope and pray) is from a new album. Some of the song titles include “All I Can Take, “Therapy Session” and “Forgiveness.” If he is releasing a new album, it would be his first since 2021.

The singer’s fans were quick to react in the comments.

“It’s a Bieber Summer,” one thrilled user wrote in response.

“OMGGGG FINALYYY,” another expressed.

Meanwhile, another replied, “My Bieber Fever is a 112° rn.”

Justin Bieber’s posts also arrive amid ongoing speculation that he and his wife are facing challenges in their relationship.

In a May interview with Vogue, Hailey Bieber addressed the rumors and the stress they have caused her since giving birth to their son.

“To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and they’re this and ‘They’re not happy.’ It is such a mindf–k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” she said.

Hailey Bieber also touched on feeling misunderstood by the public, noting, “I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don’t want to sometimes.”

She went on to comment, “There’s nothing you can do about that. I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie, and then they go, ‘Well, she’s lying.’ Imagine how trapping that feels.”

The magazine included emailed quotes from Justin Bieber applauding his wife for handling the public attention she receives with grace.

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art, and fashion. And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy,” he commented.