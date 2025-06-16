Justin Bieber shared a message to his followers saying he knows he’s “broken” one day after Father’s Day.

The singer posted on Instagram June 16, writing that he knows he has anger issues and that he “tried to do the work” his entire life to be more like people who told him he needed to be “fixed.”

“People keep telling me to heal,” Bieber wrote. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?”

“I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues,” he continued. “I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and angry.”

Bieber, 31, added the harder he tries to grow, the more focused on himself he becomes.

“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others,” he said. “Because honestly I’m exhausted with learning about myself lately aren’t you?”

Bieber captioned the post with a middle finger emoji, which he also used to caption most of his 18 Instagram posts he published on Sunday, June 15.

Some of the Sunday posts included photos of his son, Jack, and wife, Hailey Bieber, with some showing the pair playing piano together, and another of Jack’s hand with a bracelet on it.

Other posts included pictures of Bieber’s feet as he laid on the floor, and close ups of his face, including his first Father’s Day post, which he captioned: “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—– with.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child in August after sharing they were expecting in May 2024.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin Bieber captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 23, before sharing the baby’s name. “JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Since Jack’s birth, Justin Bieber has shared snippets into his life as a dad, including a carousel of photos posted in January showing him and his wife enjoying time outside in the snow.

In one photo, he’s seen carrying Jack in a baby harness on his chest, though only the back of the baby’s head is visible.