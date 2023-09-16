Justin Timberlake is reportedly getting ready to embark on a solo tour after it was news circulated that NSYNC will not be hitting the road together.

According to Billboard, Timberlake has a number of cities on hold for a potential North American tour in 2024. This is also expected to garner a new album as well from the Grammy Award-winning singer — leaving out the potential for a tour with his seasoned bandmates.

The fires of an NSYNC reunion were stoked when it was revealed that the legendary group were reuniting to release a new song titled “Better Place” – from the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie soundtrack, per That Grape Juice.

Things intensified when Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick hit the stage together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present Taylor Swift with the VMA for Best Pop video for “Anti-Hero.”

In reference to the VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion recently cleared up the confusion surrounding her perceived tense backstage exchange with JT.

The Houston Hottie took to social media on Wednesday (September 13) following the 2023 VMAs to clarify that there was no issue between her and the NSYNC frontman and it was all love.

“I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya,” she captioned the Instagram post, while Timberlake hopped into the comment section writing: “Real hot girl shit. Never change @theestallion.”

Timberlake also previously reposted the clip to his IG Story with a heart emoji, signaling no bad blood between the two and it was just a misunderstanding on the public’s part.

The pair of artists attended the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12), where cameras caught them getting into what seemed like a disagreement backstage as NSYNC exited.

Megan was getting her hair touched up when Timberlake leaned in to speak to her as he walked past. A smiling JT was met by the rapper shaking her finger and looking displeased after the conversation took place.

However, a backstage source who witnessed the exchange told Variety that there was “zero fight.”

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source claimed. “It was very cute.”

A second eyewitness added: “Meg loves Justin. She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake recently released a new track with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado called “Keep Going Up.”

In a conversation with ET on the day of the song’s release (September 1), Tim expressed his hopes that the fans will enjoy it as much as their music from the mid-2000s.

“I don’t know what it was, but this song is special,” he said. “I hope it stays up to everything that the people want. If people want the 2006 back, I think we did it justice. I think we gave it a song with meaning. Meaning, it can relate to you or your friends.”