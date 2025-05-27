



Former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, made an appearance for today’s Speech from Throne by King Charles, entering the Senate chamber accompanied by his mother, Margaret, and wearing an unusual choice of footwear.

They were Adidas sneakers, the Gazelle model, in blue and orange.

It may be rare to see them in parliament, especially with a classic blue suit, but sneakers have crossed over into popular culture from sport, reaching wide appeal. It seems the low-profile trainer has

never gone out of style

. In early 2024,

British Vogue

placed the Gazelle among the “fashion trainer” phenomenon — an “obsession” that wasn’t fading anytime soon.

And while the former PM may be a little late to be sporting Gazelles, his fashion choice certainly got noticed on X.

One user noted the attendance of Trudeau’s shoes and King Charles in parliament today:

Justin Trudeau’s shoes, today, at Parliament!

Also in Parliament today – king Charles https://t.co/ltrvXHclOD pic.twitter.com/XeIYGru3MR — margareta (@margareta_matis) May 27, 2025

Another user, Emily Ferguson, offered: “Retirement runners perhaps…?”

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is wearing some interesting footwear for today’s opening of Parliament…

Retirement runners perhaps..?

He’ll be seated in the front row close to where the King and Queen will be sitting pic.twitter.com/rYuDIGBn9y — Emily Ferguson (@emilyinpalace) May 27, 2025

The U.K’s

Daily Mail

newspaper reported outrage over Trudeau’s sartorial choice and quoted social media users who were less than amused (though their specific comments were blurred out).

Here in Canada, Dimitris Soudas, former director of communications for Prime Minister Stephen Harper, simply posted: “

I don’t know what to say.”

I don’t know what to say. pic.twitter.com/TI5CTUUO6y — Dimitris Soudas 13.12.1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) May 27, 2025

Also among the guests in attendance today was former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, seated to the right of Trudeau and his mother.

As the King and Queen mixed with the crowd of dignitaries on the Senate floor prior to the speech — among them present and former Governors General, Supreme Court justices, provincial premiers and indigenous leaders — the two former political adversaries engaged in a lengthy conversation.

Trudeau was highly animated, gesturing with both hands.

The content of their chat is not known, but both men smiled widely and appeared friendly.









