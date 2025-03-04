



Article content OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his last day in office will depend on how long of a transition his successor needs. Trudeau announced on Jan. 6 he would resign once the Liberal leadership race concludes, which will happen on Sunday. Trudeau, who has served as prime minister since 2015, says the timing of his departure depends on the needs of the next leader.

Article content “That will be up to a conversation between the new leader and myself,” he told reporters on Tuesday, after addressing the trade war triggered earlier that morning with the U.S. “It should happen reasonably quickly but there’s a lot of things to do in a transition like this, particularly at this complicated time in the world.” Trudeau is preparing to leave office at a time when Canada-U.S. relations have hit a new low, with the U.S. President Donald Trump slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports and saying repeatedly that he wants Canada to become a 51st state. The race to replace Trudeau as Liberal party leader has been dominated by the question of how each candidate would navigate Trump. Both Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, the two-time former central banker and former finance minister, respectively, have promised to retaliate through dollar-for-dollar tariffs. Carney, who is the perceived front-runner in the race, has left the door open to calling an early election before returning to Parliament as scheduled on March 24, should he be named the next Liberal leader..

Article content Expectations of a March election call have risen steadily as the Liberals watch their fortunes rise in public opinion polls, after badly trailing the Conservatives for more than a year-and-a-half. Trudeau’s exit, combined with the threats posed by Trump and the prospect of a new leader appear to have prompted some Canadians to reconsider the Liberal party, although pollsters say it is unclear whether the party’s rise will last. Both the Conservatives and federal New Democrats say Trudeau should reopen Parliament which the prime minister asked Governor General Mary Simon to suspend until the end of March, while the Liberals chose their new leader. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh echoed that call to Trudeau and opposition leaders on Tuesday, asking they return to Parliament to pass emergency measures. Canadians must go to the polls no later than October. National Post staylor@postmedia.com Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here. Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our politics newsletter, First Reading, here.

