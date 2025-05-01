



Few can say for certain what Justin Trudeau has been doing since he resigned in March, but he hasn’t found time to watch one of his son’s new music videos.

After being all but invisible since his resignation and throughout the recent election, the former prime minister resurfaced on social media this week, showing up in

a short Instagram clip

promoting his oldest son Xavier’s latest music video.

The father-son duo, wearing headphones and seated in front of a microphone, are vibing to the younger’s Back Me Up and its accompanying video, which features him performing and dancing, when they share a laugh.

“So I have three videos now. So far,” the 17-year-old says as it cuts to a closeup.

“Yeah, I think I missed one of the videos,” his 53-year-old father admits, as the camera switches to him.

“How?” asks the seemingly young man who goes by Xav. “You gotta watch that.”

Trudeau tells his son that he doesn’t “have social media,” leading Xav to inquire who runs his father’s Instagram and whether he curates it himself.

“Uh…” a seemingly dumbfounded Trudeau says as the video ends.

Canadians haven’t seen much of Trudeau since he officially resigned in March, setting the stage for an election call.

Shortly after his requisite speech at the Liberal leadership convention, where he handed over the party reins to now-Prime Minister Mark Carney, he appeared on

an episode of PBS’s “Canada Files”

in an exit interview taped before he left office.

“I’m just looking forward to getting a certain level of life back and figuring out a pace that is not the unbelievable intensity of being a prime minister, even though I loved it every step of the way,” he told host Valerie Pringle near the end of their discussion.

A few days after it aired, Trudeau posted

a selfie with a cart full of kitchen utensils and appliances.

“Gotta love a Monday morning at Canadian Tire,” he captioned the photo in both official languages.

His only campaign appearance was alongside Liberal candidate Marjorie Michel, who took over and easily won his long-held Papineau riding in Montreal, which also made it to his Instagram.

His only other post was an image of himself and Pope Francis following the late Pontiff’s passing in April.

On X, he shared posts urging Canadians to vote, but didn’t directly endorse Carney or the Liberals until election day.

Who’s ready to stand up for Canada?

Get out and vote #CanadaStrong pic.twitter.com/4cjnPwvZ0s — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) April 28, 2025

As for the young Trudeau, he launched his R&B career earlier this year with a debut track and video titled

Til the Nights Done in February

and dropped a second,

Everything I Know

, in mid-March. It’s not clear which of those two the older Trudeau has not watched.

Back Me Up is being released Friday, May 2.

