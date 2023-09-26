K. Michelle has accused Nicki Minaj of stealing a song that she recorded with Meek Mill, as well as a chain he once gave her.

During a wide-ranging interview on Tank and J. Valentine’s R&B Money podcast, the Memphis singer discussed how her 2014 album Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? came to fruition, before delving into what actually took place between her, Nicki and Meek.

“‘Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart’ was on a Meek Mill’s album and Nicki Minaj mean ass took it from me,” K. Michelle claimed. “Atlantic Records put me in with Meek Mill because he needed some love songs. He was shooting folks in the songs; he need to get some good love stuff.”

She continued: “And so, he played that record — it wasn’t on his album. I said, ‘Oh, you sleeping on this.’ So I got the record. I got August [Alsina] and everybody to hop on the record, and that’s when I found out that [Meek and Nicki] was dating.

“I never slept with Meek, none of that. And then they was like, she wanted to take the record from me and she said that she had to take back his chain from me. And I never did none of that. I always loved her.”

K. Michelle said that while the record ended up appearing on Nicki Minaj’s album The Pinkprint under the slightly reworked name of “Buy a Heart,” she ended up taking the title of her original collaboration with Meek Mill for her sophomore album.

K. Michelle’s claims against Nicki Minaj were quickly brought into question, however, after fans dug up an old tweet where she seemingly referenced the record and gave props to the Young Money hitmaker.

“I heard a song that didn’t make my my album is going to one of my favorites [smiling face with sunglasses emoji],” she wrote at the time. “So super excited! Love her [red heart emoji].”

An old photo of the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer rocking one of Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers chains, which she claims Nicki “took,” was also unearthed.

Check out both of those posts below:

K. Michelle has never had an issue expressing what’s on her mind. During a radio interview earlier this year, she revealed that she’s fired over 100 personal assistants throughout her career.

“Couldn’t hang up two TVs with six people came out to the house, didn’t know how to get the cords in the walls,” she explained. “Six different people in my house didn’t know how to hang a TV and wanted $2,000 a week. I said I’d do $1,600 a week.”

Michelle continued to explain why that assistant got fired, saying: “I remember one day I said, ‘Can you make reservations at 5 o’clock for four people?’ She come in and say, ‘I made reservations for 4 o’clock.’”