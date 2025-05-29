One of the world’s top K-pop awards ceremonies will return to Hong Kong for the first time since 2018, taking place in the city’s 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium in November.

The return of the MAMA Awards, formerly known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, to the city is expected to be bigger than ever, with the event previously being hosted at the 12,500-seat AsiaWorld-Arena in 2018. The ceremony was first held in the city in 2012.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the event’s official account announced that the ceremony would take place on November 28 and 29. Organisers have yet to release a seating plan or ticket prices for the show.

The post attracted about 20,000 likes within just three hours of being published.

Social media users welcomed the event’s return to the city, with one describing Kai Tak Stadium as an “awesome venue”.

The MAMA Awards are considered one of the most popular events in K-pop, with groups such as BTS, Wanna One and Twice collecting awards at the last local edition of the event in 2018. Ticket prices at the time ranged from HK$888 (US$113) to HK$2,488.