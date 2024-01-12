Kai Cenat has hit out at Lil Nas X for mocking Jesus Christ and Christianity in his new song and video.

In a clip from a livestream posted online, Cenat goes off on the controversial rapper, who has been trolling Christians and some of their attitudes towards homosexuality as he rolls out new music.

The Twitch streamer took issue with the promo tactics, saying: “Yo, Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole dick! I hate that n-gga, bro. God gonna handle you in the right way … God gonna handle you, bro.”

When asked by someone off camera why he’s mad, Cenat said: “He’s extremely disrespectful. Go on his page, bro. He’s disrespecting God himself. He’s disrespecting the whole culture.”

The rapper and singer also recently caught some heat from boxer Ryan Garcia who said on X: “Christian family where are you??? As someone who loves God and is a Christian, I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing things someone can do.

“Even if you aren’t Christian this isn’t okay I wouldn’t disrespect someone’s belief and I’m hurt and furious at the same time. More so hurt.”

He added: “Pray for Lil Nas X. Although it may enrage Christians, what he is doing, we are called to pray for our adversaries. So lift him up in prayer so he can see what he is actually doing. Love God with all your heart, mind, and soul. Love one another.”

Lil Nas X’s latest song, titled “J Christ,” has been met with a great deal of controversy as the video features him as Jesus Christ on the cross, as well as Moses and Noah. The clip also sees the rapper playing basketball against Satan.

As well as its Biblical themes, the video is noteworthy for featuring lookalikes of famous people such as Kanye West, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey and Ed Sheeran.

Lil Nas has not yet offered any explanation for the lookalikes in the video. None of the people depicted in the video have responded to the clip either.

Watch it below.