KAI HAVERTZ has been slammed for his Community Shield horror show – with Jamie O’Hara claiming Arsenal’s new star “can’t hit a barn door”.

Mikel Arteta signed Havertz, who regularly played up front for Chelsea, to play in midfield.

But Gabriel Jesus’ injury meant the German player in attack against Manchester City on Sunday… and wasted a pair of golden opportunities in the first half.

Arsenal’s new £65million signing, 24, replaced the injured Gabriel Jesus but failed to net a brace inside the first part of the game.

City keeper Stefan Ortega thwarted him twice from close range with a pair of incredible saves.

Luckily for Havertz, his mishaps did not matter as the Gunners bagged a 4-1 victory on penalties after drawing 1-1 in the game.

But Gooners were left in no doubt that their £65million summer signing should have hit the back of the net.

And ex-Totthenham star O’Hara didn’t hold back as he raised his own concerns.

He told talkSPORT: ” Kai Havertz, Arsenal fans can have their say on this, but he can’t hit a barn door.

“We know what he’s going to give you – he’s going to give you hold up play, he’s going to work hard, but he’s going to let you down when it comes to the crunch.

“And they have to sort that problem because [Gabriel] Jesus is injured. He picks up too many injuries.”

While O’Hara’s colleague Jermaine Pennant added: “Kai Havertz had the better opportunities.

“This game shouldn’t have gone to penalties. It should have been won after 90 minutes.”

Arteta insisted he was happy with Havertz’s contribution and singled out the “superb” star – who scored 32 goals in 139 appearances for Chelsea – for praise after the Wembley clash.

The Spanish boss said: “The way he pressed and how intelligent he is to try and understand certain spaces and the timing of it, he was great and got in great positions to score.

“He was unlucky not to score but he was very physical when he needed to be, so I was very pleased with him.”

Havertz will be aiming to prove his critics wrong in the Gunner’s Premier League opener at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest, this Saturday.

