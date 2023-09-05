Summary Kairosoft is a development studio that creates management simulation games.

Five games will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC this summer.

We will introduce each game that will be released this time.

Do you like simulation games? We love them. Since 1996, we at Kairosoft have created a number of pixel art design management simulation games in order to fulfill the dream of “We want to do this kind of work…”

And this time, we have good news. Now you can play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC! From among many titles, we will select five with different personalities and release them on September 15, 2023.

We hope you can find a game that fulfills your longing, such as a game company, an apartment, or managing a village in an RPG world. Now, let’s take a quick look at the five games we’re releasing this time.

Game Dev Story

Game Dev Story is a simulation game set in the development of the video game industry since the 1980s. It is up to the player to choose which hardware to enter and what genre and content to produce.

The player can enjoy the fun of hiring unique staff members, gathering their talents, and working together to create a game that will sell. Remember the days when you were excited every time a new game appeared on the market? Now you can experience the evolution of the game industry as the president of a game company.

Dungeon Village

Dungeon Village is a town-building simulation game set in an RPG world. Towns full of characters are among the charms of RPGs. In this game, the player takes on the role of a village chief, not a brave adventurer, and builds a beautiful town to captivate the adventurers’ hearts.

While remembering the town you explored in a frenzy, skillfully arrange facilities and hold events to capture the hearts of the heroes.

Hot Springs Story

Hot Springs Story is a simulation game with a slightly different theme in which you create a Japanese-style hot spring hotel. You can create your own beautiful garden by arranging plants that bloom beautiful seasonal flowers.

Watching the characters relaxing in the hot springs will bring you a sense of peace and tranquility. This game is especially recommended for those who love beautiful scenery and want to soothe their souls.

Station Manager

Station Manager is a simulation game that lets you build a huge station. This game was born from the desire to recreate the excitement of getting off at a new train station.

In this game, you can recreate the station of the town where you were born and raised, or freely create a dream station full of attractive facilities and gourmet food. In addition, train cars can be organized, so various stations can be completed depending on your ideas.

Capture the hearts of many travelers with your ingenuity and ideas.

Dream House Days DX

Dream House Days DX is an apartment management simulation game. However, the game is not limited to building homes, but also allows the player to become deeply involved in the lives of the residents.

Players can get involved in the residents’ hobbies and love lives, and influence important life events such as marriage and employment. And you can witness the birth of a new life.

Build charming apartments and help your residents live a great life.

All these titles will be available on Xbox September 15, and are available for preorder today!

In addition, we plan to add new games one after another in the future. Have a great time with Kairosoft’s management simulations!