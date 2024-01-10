Kaitlyn Dever has been officially announced as The Last of Us TV adaptation’s Abby. Kaitlyn Dever is perhaps best known for her role in 2019’s Booksmart, but video game fans may know her best as the voice of Cassie Drake, seen at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Dever was also an early fan cast for the role of Ellie when casting rumors for The Last of Us TV show first began swirling. She also reportedly read for the role of Ellie before it ultimately went to Bella Ramsey.

Abby is a crucial character from The Last of Us Part II, but to say much more than that would spoil major elements of the plot that it’s fair to assume many TV viewers are not yet aware of. How Dever will differentiate from the video game version of Abby, performed by Laura Bailey (who had a cameo in the first season of the show as a nurse), remains to be seen.

Despite the second season of the show likely not airing until 2025, The Last of Us has already had a strong 2024, raking in eight Emmy awards. For more, read Game Informer’s review of The Last of Us and then read Game Informer’s review of The Last of Us Part II.