On the weekend of Aug. 26-27, 2023, the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) held its first Masters Olympia competition in 11 years. The return of the contest saw competitors appear in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and 51-year-old Kamal Elgargni captured the Men’s Open Masters Olympia championship.

Elgargni previously won the 2019 212 Olympia and has now become the second-ever pro bodybuilder to win titles in two Olympia divisions, alongside 2008 Mr. Olympia and 2012 Masters Olympia winner Dexter Jackson.

More from Breaking Muscle:

The 2023 Masters Olympia contest was also the first time participants in 10 physique divisions took the stage competing for a Masters Olympia title: Men’s Open, 212, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, Women’s Bodybuilding, Women’s Physique, Figure, Fitness, Bikini, and Wellness. In prior Masters Olympia contests, only competitors in the Men’s Open, Figure, Fitness, and Bikini divisions competed.

As a Masters competition, all athletes were at least 40 years old at the time of competition, with the exception of the Men’s Open, 212, and Women’s Bodybuilding athletes who were required to be 45 or older.

In addition to their share of $229,000 — one of the largest prize purses in the sport — champions in each division also earned qualifications to compete in the Olympia contest on Nov. 3-5, 2023 in Orlando, FL. Here’s how each division in the long-awaited contest turned out.

Men’s Open

Kamal Elgargni — $20,000 Maxx Charles — $10,000 Phil Clahar — $5,000 Fred Smalls — $3,000 Kenneth B. Jackson — $2,000

More from Breaking Muscle:

212

Hidetada Yamagishi — $10,000 David Henry — $5,000 Anwar Darwish Ali Al Balushi — $3,000 Ahmed Fawzi — $2,000 Jonni Shreve — $1,000

Classic Physique

Alejandro Cambronero — $10,000 Kelvin Hinde — $5,000 Ross Caeser — $3,000 Luis Garcia Martinez — $2,000 Tom Connelly — $1,000

Men’s Physique

Arya Saffaie — $10,000 Sharif Reid — $5,000 Dajuan Rico Freeman — $3,000 Myron Griffin — $2,000 Andrea Mosti — $1,000

Women’s Bodybuilding

Reshanna Boswell — $10,000 Barbara Moojen — $5,000 Virginia B. Sanchez Macias — $3,000 Donna Salib — $2,000 Silvia Matta — $1,000

More from Breaking Muscle:

Women’s Physique

Ivie Rhein — $10,000 Caroline Alves Dos Santos — $5,000 Heather Grace — $3,000 Joanna Romano — $2,000 Susan Graham — $1,000

Figure

Jessica Reyes Padilla — $10,000 Donya (Dee) Jackson — $5,000 Gina Palma — $3,000 Corrie Morales — $2,000 Zulfiya Bitiyeva — $1,000

Fitness

Minna Pajulahti — $10,000 Stephanie Jones — $5,000 Tamara Vahn — $3,000 Jenny Worth — $2,000 Debbie Fowler — $1,000

Bikini

Jessica Wilson — $10,000 Janine Herrera — $5,000 Nucia Freitas Samo — $3,000 Kerryne Henich — $2,000 Elisangela Angell — $1,000

Wellness

Nerilde Garcia Strey — $10,000 Simara Walter — $5,000 Oana Marinescu — $3,000 Tania Isabel Cunha Viegas — $2,000 Casey DeLong — $1,000

The last Masters Olympia occurred in Miami, FL in 2012 when Dexter Jackson earned a victory in what was, at the time, the final Masters Olympia competition. The 2012 event was, itself, the contest’s return after not being held since 2003. At the time of this writing, the IFBB has not yet officially announced if the Masters Olympia will remain an annual competition or if it will again take an indefinite break from the contest calendar.

Regardless, the 2023 contest was a prime opportunity for experienced competitors to showcase their physiques as a way to potentially motivate similar-aged spectators and offer current (younger) competitors a look at their long-term potential in the sport.

Featured Image: @mastersolympiaofficial / Instagram