Opinion

Source YouTube: The View, The Independent

While appearing on the ABC talk show “The View” on Wednesday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris admitted to the liberal co-host Joy Behar that she is “scared as heck” of the former President Donald Trump ahead of this year’s presidential election.

Harris Is ‘Scared As Heck’

At one point in the interview, Behar asked Harris about concerns over the state of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“President Obama reportedly has said that he thinks the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to Trump,” she began. “Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall. Michelle Obama says she’s terrified, as we are, about the potential outcome of the election.”

“Now, are you scared?” Behar asked. “What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again? And what are you going to do to stop the crazies?”

“I am scared as heck!” Harris bluntly responded. “Which is why I’m traveling our country.”

“You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: Either without an opponent or scared,” she continued. “So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared.”

This is evil. The sitting Vice President of the United States is fearmongering about their political opposition on national television. Kamala Harris is truly classless! pic.twitter.com/W0yXLYXyew — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 17, 2024

Related: Kamala Harris Humiliated As Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God Admits He Regrets Backing Her

‘We Got To Earn Reelection’

Harris went on to bring the interview back to the issue of women and children.

“But as we know, and certainly this is a table of very powerful women,” she said. “We don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it. Right. Yeah. So many of us know when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head? Nope. No we can’t. We cannot. We cannot. And this is where this election requires brightly that President Biden and I and and all of us who are part of this administration, we got to earn reelection.”

“There is no question,” she concluded. “We got to be on the road. Listen, since the in the last two weeks I’ve been to Georgia, I’ve been to Nevada, I’ve been to North Carolina, I’ve been to South Carolina twice. In the first two weeks of this year, I will be out on the road. We have to earn the reelect and we have to communicate what we have achieved, and that is going to be one of our big challenges. We’ve done a lot of good work. We need to let people know who bring it to them.”

Check out this full interview in the video below.

Related: Kamala Harris Refuses To Cite A Single Abortion Restriction She Supports

Harris’ Unpopularity ‘Could End Up Being A Difference-Maker’

Harris has good reason to be “scared as heck,” as her approval rating fell from 41.7 percent to 36.3 percent last year while her disapproval increased from 51.7 percent to 53.7 percent, according to analysis by polling website 538. Thomas Gift, who heads up the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told Newsweek last month that Harris’ unpopularity “could end up being a difference-maker” in the 2024 presidential election.

“To realize just how unpopular Kamala Harris is, you have to keep in mind the historical significance of it all,” Gift said. “No one in her position has had this low of favorabilities in a first term since Dan Quayle. That’s saying something. So it’s no surprise, especially with Biden’s age, that Republicans keep hammering home a simple point: a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris.

“While it’s usually the top of the ticket that drives voting, and that will be true again in 2024, Harris’ abysmal popularity will matter on the margins,” he added. “And with next year’s election poised to be close, those margins could end up being a difference-maker.”

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section.

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #3 on Feedspot’s “100 Best Political Blogs and Websites.”

An Ivy leaguer, proud conservative millennial, history lover, writer, and lifelong New Englander, James specializes in the intersection of… More about James Conrad