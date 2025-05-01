Kamala Harris, former Vice President of the United States, is set to deliver a high-profile speech on Wednesday that will sharply criticise President Donald Trump. The speech, scheduled for the 20th anniversary gala of Emerge America, an organization that trains Democratic women to run for office, comes amid mounting speculation about whether Harris will pursue another presidential run or shift her focus to running for California governor.

The gala marks a key moment in Harris’ public comeback, as she uses the platform to address the political landscape she helped shape.

The event, where she began her political career as San Francisco’s District Attorney in the early 2000s, offers her an opportunity to reflect on the impact of her journey and take aim at the current state of American politics under Trump’s leadership.

Harris critiques Trump’s leadership

In what will be her most extensive public remarks since the 2024 election defeat, Harris is expected to level criticism at Trump’s handling of critical issues such as the economy, U.S. institutions, and foreign policy.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile since her concession speech in November, Harris has not shied away from addressing the concerns of her supporters, who have felt the weight of the current political climate. In her most recent comments at the Leading Women Defined Summit in April, Harris emphasized the widespread fear that has gripped many Americans. “Fear has a way of being contagious, and we are witnessing that, no doubt,” she said. But, showing her characteristic resilience, Harris countered that “courage is also contagious,” urging her audience to fight against the policies of Trump and his administration. “The power of kindness, the power of sisterhood, the power of self care,” she continued, reinforcing the importance of unity and compassion in the face of adversity.

Trump, in response, has fired back at Harris. In a rally marking his 100th day in office, he mocked her as a “great border czar” and sarcastically labeled her a “great candidate,” echoing lines from his earlier campaign speeches. He also remarked that until Harris replaced Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket, he “knew nothing about her.”

Harris’ political future under scrutiny

As Democrats wrestle with the fallout from the 2024 election, in which Republicans also gained control of Congress, speculation about Harris’ next move is heating up. She remains a prominent figure in the party, with the ability to reshape any race she enters, whether for governor or president.

While Harris has not officially declared her intentions, she has not ruled out another presidential bid or a run for California’s governorship to replace the term-limited Gavin Newsom. The idea of Harris running for governor is especially compelling given her deep ties to the state, but her ongoing fundraising efforts make clear that she’s keeping her options open.

In recent emails to supporters, Harris has been blunt about the current state of the Democratic Party, urging it to unite ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections. “Democrats need to organize and stop Trump’s agenda while electing Democrats everywhere,” she wrote. “There has never been a more important time for a strong Democratic Party — one that is willing to stand up to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and what they are doing to this country.”

While she continues to build financial support through her joint committee, the Harris Victory Fund, which reported $4.5 million on hand at the end of March, her political future remains uncertain. Whether Harris will choose to re-enter the national stage or focus on reshaping California’s leadership will depend on the political landscape in the coming months. But for now, her remarks at the Emerge America gala are sure to energize both supporters and detractors alike, as she reasserts her voice in the Democratic Party’s ongoing struggle against Trump’s influence.

(With inputs from AP)