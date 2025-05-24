Kan Podcasts’ scripted series, “October Sixth,” the channel’s first audio drama, won the Bronze Award in the Drama category of the New York Festival’s Radio Awards held Thursday night.

The Kan Podcasts series, written and directed by Or Meza and produced by Audio Drama, tells six fictional stories drawn from Israeli life on October 6, the day before the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage, of whom some 50 remain in captivity, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

The six tales tell the stories of a grandmother and grandson in the fields of a southern kibbutz; an Arab singer looking for Israeli fame; a French Jewish journalist experiencing an antisemitic attack; two soldiers discovering one another and several others, all offering a sharp, jarring look at Israeli society and the connection to what happened on October 7, the following day in each story.

“This win is a deeply emotional moment for everyone who took part in the project,” said creator Or Meza. “At its core, it is a work about the human story — about Israelis just before the collapse. We are proud that this voice is now resonating on the international stage.”

The leading roles in the audio drama are played by some of Israel’s most prominent actors, including Agam Rudberg, Omer Hazan, Sandra Sade, Rita Shukrun and Yossi Marshek.

“October Sixth” competed alongside drama productions from several leading media and content organizations, including CBC, Netflix, BBC Canada and ABC Audio Australia.

“October Sixth” can be streamed on Kan’s digital platforms and on major podcast apps.

Kan is the brand name of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the national broadcaster of Israel. Kan’s TV channels include Kan 11, broadcasting news, current affairs and TV series. It also operates eight radio stations and a podcast network called Kan Hesketim (Kan Podcasts).