The teaser of Kangana Ranaut‘s upcoming film Tejas, in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, was released today on Monday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, is slated to hit the theatres on October 27. The trailer will be out on October 8, which also marks Air Force Day.

Tejas teaser: Kangana gets ready for war

The teaser showcases Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill, a brave and patriotic pilot who is ready to take on any challenge for her country. The teaser begins with a voice-over saying, “Zarrori nahi hai har bar baatcheet hone chahiye, jung ke maidan mein ab jung hone chahiye. Hogaeya hai mere vatan pe ab bahut he sitam. Ab toh aakash se barish nahi aag barasni chahiye. Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi.” It translates to “It is not necessary to have a dialogue every time, there should be a war in the battlefield. Bharat has suffered too much cruelty. Now, instead of rain, there should be fire raining from the sky. If you provoke my Bharat, we will not let you go unpunished.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share the teaser and wrote, “Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi” She also shared a poster of the film, featuring her running alongside a fighter jet with a bomb blast in the background.

Here’s new Tejas poster:

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. The film aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

