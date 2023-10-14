Australia have beaten Samoa 38-12 to start their Pacific Cup campaign in style but one of the highlights of the Test has been the debut of dazzling Samoa fullback Sua Faalogo.

Kangaroos 38-12 Toa Samoa Kangaroos: Tries: Payne Haas, James Tedesco, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Cameron Murray, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2, Kotoni Staggs. Kicks: Kotoni Staggs 5/7

Kangaroos: Tries: Payne Haas, James Tedesco, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Cameron Murray, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2, Kotoni Staggs. Kicks: Kotoni Staggs 5/7 Samoa: Tries: Murray Taulagi, Luciano Leilua. Kicks: Stephen Crichton 2/2

The Kangaroos’ win was set up by powerhouse displays by props Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who dominated the opening quarter of Saturday night’s contest in Townsville.

Samoa debutant Faalogo, who had played just the one — brilliant — NRL game for the Melbourne Storm, announced himself as one of the most exciting young players in rugby league.

His speed and dazzling footwork came to the fore but it was also his safety under several high balls that caught the eye in an accomplished display by the 20-year-old.

Faalogo had what would have been the try of the night disallowed when he chipped over James Tedesco’s head and regathered, but the Bunker took it off him due to a knock-on in the lead-up play.

The Storm young gun also had a hand in creating Luciano Leilua’s second-half try.

The hosts set up the win in the opening 16 minutes when they raced out to a 22-0 lead.

Haas stamped his reputation as the world’s best prop with a typically blockbusting try in which he carried Samoan forward Connelly Lemuelu over the line with him to score the opener.

Captain Tedesco sliced through feeble Samoan defence from a scrum to make it 10-0 after 10 minutes.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui crossed as Australia scored five first-half tries.(Getty Images: Ian Hitchcock)

Haas had set the benchmark and his fellow starting prop, Fa’asuamaleaui, followed suit to score and continue the carnage.

After another rampaging Haas charge, second-rower Cameron Murray scored in his fifth-straight Test to join Ron Coote (six in 1968-69) and Steve Menzies (five in 1995) as the only Australian forwards to do so.

The match needed a Samoan try desperately at that point and winger Murray Taulagi delivered after a deft dab of a kick by second-rower Leilua.

The visitors had chances to get back into the match but Kangaroos centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, on Test debut, put an end to that when he raced 80 metres on the cusp of half-time for a 28-6 lead.

The Dolphins flyer added his second after the break but Samoa held their own for the final hour of the match until Kangaroos centre Kotoni Staggs scored on full-time from a Daly Cherry-Evans kick.

Samoa will rue errors, a lethargic start to the game and lapses of concentration at the end of both halves. However, he showcased enough quality for coach Ben Gardiner to believe an upset over New Zealand next week is possible.

Jillaroos edge Kiwi Ferns in Townsville thriller

Tamika Upton scored the opening try of the game for the Jillaroos.(Getty Images: Ian Hitchcock)

Superstar fullback Tamika Upton has scored a double on international debut for Australia in a narrow 16-10 win over a gallant New Zealand.

Jillaroos 16-10 Kiwi Ferns Jillaroos: Tries: Tamika Upton 2, Caitlan Johnston. Kicks: Ali Brigginshaw 2/3

Jillaroos: Tries: Tamika Upton 2, Caitlan Johnston. Kicks: Ali Brigginshaw 2/3 Kiwi Ferns: Tries: Anessa Biddle, Mele Hufanga. Kicks: Raecene McGregor 1/2

Kiwi Ferns: Tries: Anessa Biddle, Mele Hufanga. Kicks: Raecene McGregor 1/2 Sin bins: Annessa Biddle (New Zealand)

Upton, who won the NRLW Dally M player of the year, was a constant threat and her speed and game sense proved the difference in a tight rugby league Pacific Championships opener in Townsville on Saturday night.

Kiwi Ferns fullback Api Nicholls had an outstanding game herself to limit Upton and make several try-saving tackles.

The Kiwi Ferns unleashed nine debutants and were a vastly-improved side to the one that lost the World Cup final by 54-4 to the Jillaroos late last year.

Jillaroos co-captain Ali Brigginshaw showcased sublime vision to dart out of dummy-half and find a flying Upton to open the scoring. It was shut the gate with the speedy custodian racing 40m untouched to score in the fifth minute.

The Kiwi Ferns hit back with winger and NRLW Dally M rookie of the year Annessa Biddle snaffling a deft lobbed bomb by wily half Raecene McGregor to score out wide.

Mele Hufanga scored a tremendously powerful try to set up a tense finish.(Getty Images: Ian Hitchcock)

McGregor was masterful for most of the night and the Kiwi Ferns showed great resolve on both sides of the ball to keep the Jillaroos star-studded backline relatively quiet.

The visitors muscled up on their tryline with resilience and it took barnstorming Jillaroos prop Caitlan Johnston to barge over with brute strength.

Upton, who missed last year’s World Cup with a calf injury, then lit up proceedings with a try from a set play from a scrum where she drifted across field before accelerating through the defence to score with ease and give the hosts a 16-4 lead at half-time.

The Kiwi Ferns needed to be first to score after the break and blockbusting centre Mele Hufanga steamed onto the ball to leave five Jillaroos defenders in her wake to narrow the margin to just six.

Hufanga was hard to handle all night on her way to making 171 running metres and 17 tackle busts.

It was Upton who had the most decisive influence, with here 214m, three line breaks and two crucial tries.

Jillaroos winger Jaime Chapman was put on report for a hip-drop tackle on Biddle, who was herself placed on report for a lifting tackle on Brigginshaw and sin-binned with less than one minute remaining.

Do you have a story idea about women in sport? Email us [email protected]

AAP