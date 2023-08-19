Kanika Dhillon, the acclaimed Bollywood screenwriter, has signed a three-film deal with director Shashanka Chaturvedi to produce movies under the banner of Kathha Pictures. The first film of this partnership is titled Do Patti, a Netflix Original Film, which is written by Kanika Dhillon and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

The film went on floors on August 18, 2023, and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The other two films of this deal are yet to be announced. Kanika Dhillon has turned producer with Kathha Pictures, and Do Patti is her maiden production under this banner. The film is a suspense-thriller, and its story is expected to be compelling,

Kajol and Kriti Sanon are the leading stars of the movie, and Kriti Sanon is also co-producing the film. The film is set to release on Netflix, and it will be the first project of Kathha Pictures. This partnership between Kanika Dhillon and Shashanka Chaturvedi is expected to produce some exciting movies in the future. The details of the other two films of this deal are yet to be announced, but it is expected that they will be as intriguing as Do Patti.

For the uninitiated, Shashanka Chaturvedi aka BOB has done some remarkable work over two decades and has made a significate impact in filmmaking in India. Co-founder of Good Morning Films, BOB gained international; recognition in 2009 by securing the first two Gold Lions for India at the Cannes Film Festival. His expertise has earned him numerous awards, including D&AD, Grand Prix in Spikes Asia, One Show, Kyoorius, and Campaign India Awards, among others. He has also worked with renowned brands and directed over 100 commercials in India.

Details Of Three Film Deal

In a past report, speaking about her collaboration with BOB Kanika had said, “As I step into the shoes of the producer, having a credible director like BOB on board is the beginning of this exciting journey for Kathha Pictures.” Further talking about their maiden production venture, Do Patti Kanika added, “The film not only has celebrated actors like Kajol and Kriti Sanon, but also a trustworthy and reliable director like BOB. Cannot wait for everyone to see the magic he creates on this film!”

Similarly, BOB had nothing but praise for Kanika saying, “Kanika’s stories have always made me want to think and wonder if I can be a part of her vision, so this is going to be a special collaboration with her and Kathha pictures. I feel both humbled and excited to be one of the first collaborators with Kathha Pictures, and Netflix alongside the Industry’s best of the best talent- the legendary Kajol and the fabulous Kriti Sanon.”

