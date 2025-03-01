Kansas students packed Hoglund Ballpark on Friday to watch the Jayhawks take on Omaha and enjoy free food, courtesy of a notable sponsor.

With Kansas baseball entering Friday’s contest undefeated, school athletic director Travis Goff encouraged student attendance ahead of the game with a simple, time-tested promotion: He would buy the first 150 hot dogs for students. Quick to match the offer a little over an hour later? Star center for the Jayhawks men’s basketball team, Hunter Dickinson.

I’ll match it Travis. Make that 300! Pack the Hog! https://t.co/Z52qlnJF8B — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) February 28, 2025

The result was an atmosphere for Kansas’ second game of the spring at Hoglund that was nothing short of raucous, including a banner that read “BEWARE OF THE HOG.” The student section fervor peaked in the bottom of fourth inning, when third baseman Michael Brooks went yard to complete a back-to-back-to-back streak of home runs for the Jayhawks. Hoglund went crazy — and a few beverages went flying.

This is what it’s all about 👏#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xF12VH303K — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) February 28, 2025

The free hot dogs couldn’t secure a win for Kansas, though. The Jayhawks took their first loss of the season 9-5, with Omaha’s social media trolling the crowd after the win.