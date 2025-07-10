Yatra dates and minister’s inspection



Delhi’s Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced that all meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra route in the national capital will be shut during the Sawan month this year. The decision, according to him, has been taken to respect the religious sentiments of the lakhs of devotees, or kanwariyas, who pass through Delhi during the annual pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra 2025 will take place from July 11 to July 23, drawing devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. While inspecting the yatra route from Apsara Border to Karol Bagh with Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Mishra told reporters that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi government have agreed to close all meat shops on the route, not just the illegal ones.

“Most of these meat shops are illegal,” Mishra said, adding that MCD will soon issue an official order. This is the first time such a directive is being implemented in Delhi.

Massive preparations for devotees



The minister visited several areas along the yatra route including Apsara Border, Dilshad Garden, Seelampur, Shastri Park, Kashmere Gate, and Karol Bagh, to check on arrangements. He instructed officials to make sure that traffic remains smooth and that the yatra is not disrupted.

Delhi Police have also mapped out major pedestrian corridors for the kanwariyas. These include:

Apsara Border to Rajokri Border via Shahdara, ISBT, and NH8

Bhopura to Singhu and Tikri Border via Seelampur and Peeragarhi

Additional routes from Bhopura to ISBT Bridge, Maharajpur to Badarpur, and Kalindi Kunj to MB Road

A grand welcome for Kanwariyas



Kapil Mishra said that Delhi is preparing for a grand welcome this year. “In Delhi, about 2.5 to 3 crore people take part in the Kanwar Yatra. This year’s arrangements will be historic,” he said. The government plans to set up grand welcome gates, and there will also be flower showers to greet the pilgrims.

He also mentioned that the Chief Minister has directed that financial aid be transferred directly to the accounts of Kanwar committees. Free electricity will be provided for the camps, and a single-window system has been created for all permissions. There will also be arrangements for water, barricading, lighting, and sanitation.

Joint effort by MLAs and government



For the first time, a joint inspection team of four MLAs, Anil Sharma, Tilak Ram Gupta, Sanjay Goyal, and Pradyumn Rajput, has been formed under the leadership of the minister. Mishra said this shows the Delhi government’s strong commitment to making sure that kanwariyas face no problems during their journey.

“We want to make sure every devotee feels welcomed and safe. Delhi is ready to immerse itself in the festive spirit of Sawan,” he added.

