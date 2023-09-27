Kanye West has found himself in more hot water as he’s now been accused of breaking anti-terror laws in Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Yeezy’s allegedly unlawful behavior stems from him wearing a face mask in public settings in the European country.

Per Italy’s anti-terror and public order legislation, “it is forbidden to use any article which will hamper an individual’s identification, in a public place or in a that is open to the public, with a justifiable motive.”

The crime is “punishable by a fine of €1,000 up to a maximum of €2,000.” Article 533 of Italian law — which is what Kanye West has been cited for — was introduced in 1977 in an attempt to to fight domestic terrorism.

The law itself was strengthened after a series of Islamic-fueled acts of terrorism took place in the country back in 2005, which prompted the banning of crash helmets as well as full face coverings.

The only time a person can wear a face covering is for religious reasons, but a written document has to be obtained from local authorities beforehand.

This recent development regarding Kanye West is a part of a long laundry list of issues he and his wife Bianca Censori have caused during their months-long stay in Italy.

Last month, the couple drew complaints after Censori was seen walking around “virtually naked,” with Italian locals demanding police to take action.

Shortly after, West and Censori came under more scrutiny when photos and videos surfaced of them seemingly engaged in a sexual act on a boat in Venice.

Ye’s pants could be seen pulled below his waist with his bare buttocks on show, while Censori had her head in his lap in a sexually-suggestive position.

The pair’s “obscene” behavior led to them not only receiving a lifetime ban from the boat rental company, but being investigated by authorities.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” a Venice police source said regarding the incident. “The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”