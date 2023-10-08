Kanye West has came under fire by former love interest Julia Fox for his treatment of her in the wake of the controversial superstar’s 2021 divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Fox told the outlet how she felt she was used by Ye to spite Kardashian during their months-long relationship.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” she stated. “I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s short-lived romance began in January 2022, but flamed out the very next month. Fox had her say about the relationship’s end after an article from The Daily Mail claimed she left Los Angeles International Airport “in tears” following the split.

“Y’all would love it if I was sooooo upset!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time. “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man. Jesus Christ what do you u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

She added: “And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out.”

On the music side of things, the “Jesus Walks” rapper, whose public image is still suffering after a string of antisemitic and anti-BLM comments in 2022, is apparently planning a huge concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy, that will entertain more than 80,000 people next week.

According to the Italian newspaper ReggiOnline — which bills itself as the “official voice” of the northern Italian city — West has reportedly dispatched all the necessary workers to construct a stage in preparation for the Friday the 13th event.

However, the outlet also makes clear that while the “Through the Wire” rapper may be dispatching the necessary field workers to get the proverbial party started, he hasn’t gotten the necessary authorizations from the Italian governing bodies to officially launch the concert at that date and time.

If the surprise Kanye West concert does, indeed, take place, it would be hosted at the RCF Arena, which is located at the former site of the Campovolo airport, and could, indeed, accommodate that many people.

The Arena’s website, however, has not made any announcement about any concert on October 13, let alone a Kanye West concert.