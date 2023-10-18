Kanye West‘s 2002 car accident famously left him with his jaw wired shut, inspiring his breakout hit “Through the Wire” — but he also believes it’s responsible for him being slightly autistic.

That’s according to a recent text message the Chicago rap mogul sent to Elon Musk, one which he later asked fashion designer and model Ian Connor to publicize on social media on his behalf.

Connor, a close collaborator of Kanye’s, obliged by sharing screenshots of the message on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 18), along with his own text conversation with Ye (who is saved in his phone as “President YE”).

In his text to Musk, West asked to speak with the Tesla CEO and X (formerly known as Twitter) chairman and called him out for not publicly supporting him amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

He also demanded that the “nature of [their] relationship” change, denying a previous admission that he’s bipolar and claiming he has “signs of autism from [his] car accident.”

“When are we going to speak,” Kanye texted Musk. “You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

After sending a screenshot of the text to Connor, Kanye told the controversial fashion figure: “Get this out to the public.”

“Say Less,” Connor replied. “2:22 a.m.”

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been unlikely friends for over a decade, often singing each other’s praises in interviews and on social media, as well as hanging out at events together.

However, their bromance began to sour late last year when Musk — who purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October 2022 — suspended Ye from the platform for posting an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside.

Shortly after, the Donda rapper lashed out at Musk on Instagram, calling him a “genetic hybrid” who he speculated could be “half Chinese.”

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” he wrote. “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model, and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …. well, let’s not forget about Obama. I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 let’s unify and find out LUAFO.”

“I take that as a compliment!” Elon wrote in response, to which Kanye replied: “It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand…”

More recently, Elon Musk reinstated Kanye’s X account in July after an eight-month suspension, although the rapper has yet to post anything since.

As for his apparent autism disorder, Ye first suggested he’s on the spectrum during a bizarre interview with celebrity gossip outlet X17 outside of a Los Angeles church last December.

“I believe that in no way I am not bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode,” he said. “But I may be slightly autistic — like Rain Man, and that’s part of my superpower!

“That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do — there’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate.”